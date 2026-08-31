Jensen Ackles Drops A New Post To Celebrate Being Back On Set For Tracker Season 4

With the fall TV season starting in September, it’s no surprise that the hit CBS series Tracker has kicked off filming for Season 4. What is a nice surprise is to learn that Jensen Ackles will definitely return as Colter Shaw’s brother Russell and has already been back on set.

It’s no secret that show star Justin Hartley and Ackles aren't actually siblings, but are good friends. That’s how the Supernatural star ended up playing his onscreen older brother in the first place. It also makes their dynamic really natural and really fun to watch. And thankfully, we’ll get to do so again soon, as the series returns to the 2026 TV schedule on October 4th. Now check out his latest post below!

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) A photo posted by on

Last seen in the Season 3 finale, Russell Shaw told Reenie (Fiona Rene) that he might disappear for a while and asked that she not let Colter in on any of the details. The brothers were able to get some answers about the complicated Shaw family history, but things with Ackles’ character were left in a rather mysterious place after he received some news about their family history. So, hopefully, we’ll get some answers about what he’s been up to and what it could mean in the future.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Hartley and Ackles make a great team, with the only complaint about The Boys star’s time on Tracker being that he’s just not around enough. Sure, he’s been in at least one episode per season, but he’s a grounding presence for Colter’s lone-wolf, tracking down people across the U.S. for reward money. As the Shaw brothers got more answers about what was going on just before the death of their father, we got to see more of Russell in Season 3, and it would be a huge plus to see that continue in the fourth season.

While details on what Jensen Ackles will be up to in Season 4 are not yet known, at the recent Televerse 26 television festival, Justin Hartley, who does as many of his own stunts as possible, did tease that Russell needs a favor from Colter. So, if they’re working a case together, the siblings will likely have to confront whatever secret the older brother has been keeping from the younger. As Entertainment Weekly reported, the This is Us alum continued by saying:

I thought it was really cool what we did last season, when we left him in a place where he was doing something for Colter, keeping a bit of a secret from Colter, but for Colter’s own good. Taking care of him. He took one for the team.

I know that I, for one, will be very curious to see how things go down between the Shaw brothers when Tracker returns for Season 4. The images that Jensen Ackles posted on Instagram don’t give anything away, so we don’t have much to go on, aside from his own declaration that he got a much-needed summer break with his real-life family.

Now that he’s been back on set and Ackles and Hartley resume their brotherly roasting both onscreen and offscreen, at least we’ll get some answers soon. In the meantime, we can keep an eye out for more possible BTS content as we wait to see what’s in store for the new season.