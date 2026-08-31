Dolly Parton Didn’t Mince Words After Steel Magnolias’ Director Said She ‘Couldn’t Act’

Ever since Dolly Parton’s passing , I’ve been reading stories shared about her, and each time I’m instantly emotional. But while I adore everything celebrities have posted to honor her memory , finding stories from her autobiography feel extra special, such as ones from her iconic films. Like the time Parton didn’t mince words after Steel Magnolias' director Herbert Ross said she “couldn’t act.”

One of many reasons I adored the country singer was her bluntness. She told everything like it was, and often had a self-deprecating humor while she was at it. For example, in her 1994 autobiography, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business (via People ), Parton recalled how Ross initially treated both her and Roberts (who was new at this point in her career) on the set of Steel Magnolias. She said:

He didn’t particularly like me or Julia Roberts at the start, and was very hard on us. Julia Roberts was not the big star she is now, and I think Herbert Ross resented having to use her. He told me I couldn’t act. This was not news to me, and I told him so.

Clearly his first impression wasn't correct since Parton is considered one of the top country singers to give amazing performances in a movie or show. In addition to Steel Magnolias she was in 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Joyful Noise. And each time she instantly won you over with her wit and charm. Often being a favorite aspect of the movie because of it.

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Many celebrities have shared their favorite memories , such as Sandra Bullock’s joyful pink tour bus story. And many memories have resurfaced, such as Kevin Costner being held down by Parton’s bodyguard . But I think no one summed up the singer’s legacy better than Parton herself. When talking about acting on Steel Magnolias she told the late director how it was. Just check out how iconic her words were:

‘I’m not an actress, I’m Dolly Parton. I’m a personality who has been hired to do this movie. You’re the director. It’s your job to make me look like I’m acting.’ By the end of the film, we had all made peace and become friends.

Honestly, is there anything more iconic? She was the Queen of Country for a reason. Just check out the way she built everyone up around her. I remember a time when rumors said Parton was jealous of Whitney Houston’s take on her classic love song . When in reality, she adored that version of “I Will Always Love You,” which made her “feel like [she] arrived as a writer.”

The legacy she leaves behind goes beyond her appearances on screen. But for a singer who “couldn’t act,” Parton gave powerful and memorable performances time and time again. Additionally, she appeared in holiday films like Christmas at Dollywood and Christmas on the Square. Parton also produced the Netflix anthology series, Heartstrings, which gave heartfelt insight into some her key songs, such as “Jolene.”

Each performance will make you more emotional than the last, but I encourage everyone to check these out. Also check out the books about her life which have stories in her own words where you'll find more stories like the time she was told she "couldn't act." Because no one tells it better than Dolly.