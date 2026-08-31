Jelly Roll Begs Nathan Fillion For A ‘Second Chance’ To Be On The Rookie, And I Know Who He Should Play

The Rookie is coming back for Season 9, not on the 2026 TV schedule, but in 2027. While fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see what happens after the Season 8 finale cliffhanger, filming on the new season has started. Aside from the cliffhanger and crossovers with new spinoff, The Rookie: North, not too much has been shared about what else to expect. However, Jelly Roll is throwing his hand into the ring to guest star in a future episode, and I know just who he should play.

Jelly Roll Wants To Be On The Rookie

Even though the Grammy-winning artist is focusing mostly on his music, he’s been venturing into acting in recent years. Jelly Roll made his television acting debut in 2024 on Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, later appearing on the CBS drama Fire Country. Now he has The Rookie in his sights, after initially turning down the ABC procedural. It was brought up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Jelly Roll was guest hosting and Nathan Fillion was a guest, the moment still haunts him:

Yes, I was so close they even wrote me a part and I blew it. I got sick after [a] tour. You don't know how much it meant to me. I was going to beg you tonight to give me a second chance.

It’s understandable that Jelly Roll had to bow out of his guest appearance, and it’s definitely not his fault that he got sick. I can only imagine that he was as happy as ever when he found out Fillion would be on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he was guest hosting, and he took the opportunity to beg for another chance. And I have an idea for the kind of character that would be perfect.

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Who Jelly Roll Should Play

Funny enough, Fillion admitted he “knows a guy” on The Rookie, and wondered if Jelly Roll has any experience with police. While the “Son of a Sinner” singer shared he probably wouldn’t be able to play a cop, he can definitely play someone on the other side. Just what kind of character he’d be willing to portay is hard to tell, but from his enthusiasm I wouldn’t be surprised if he’d be down for anything. But I have a fun idea.

Personally I would love to see Jelly Roll as someone from Nolan’s past, perhaps one of his former colleagues from his days as a construction contractor back in Pennsylvania. His character is in Los Angeles for whatever reason, maybe on vacation, maybe he gets into some kind of trouble back East and wants Nolan’s help. Or maybe Nolan goes back to Pennsylvania for some reason and runs into Jelly Roll’s character.

Additionally, Fillion also revealed that they’re bringing Pete Davidson back as Nolan’s brother Pete, and just seeing the three of them together in one scene would be incredible. Whether or not Davidson is actually finally coming back, or if Fillion means that they’re still trying since, as he said, Davidson is busy, is hard to tell. But if anything, manifesting can’t hurt.

I just know that whoever Jelly Roll plays on The Rookie is going to be an episode to remember. Hopefully his dream of being on the show happens soon, because now I need it. For now, Season 9 of The Rookie will premiere in 2027 on ABC. All eight seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.