Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Live Feeds Are Back Early, And There's A New HOH And Veto Winner

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 30th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Julie Chen Moonves announced during the 1000th episode that the live feeds would be down for 72 hours, but it seems someone amongst the higher-ups at Paramount and Big Brother reversed that decision. After some posts from the official account asking fans if they wanted the feeds back early, they returned on Saturday evening, and we got to catch up on everything that went down since Mallory Aurichio was evicted.

For those not watching Big Brother online, there's a lot to catch up on. A Houseguest has been eliminated, there's a new HOH, and a new veto member. Here's everything those who want to be 100% up to speed need to know as we roll into yet another eviction.

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Haley Was Eliminated In The Twist

The Houseguests competed in an elimination-style twist, which transported them back to the Middle Ages. In the end, Haley Thogmartin was eliminated and was not present on the live feeds when they returned. Additionally, press was notified they'll be speaking to Haley on Monday after Sunday's Big Brother episode. It's safe to say she will not get a chance to return and is not part of the Jury House.

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Drew Won The Week 8 HOH

The twist concluded at some point on Friday morning, and the Houseguests were able to squeeze in a Head of Household competition for Week 8 sometime after. Drew Campbell is now running the game, which sets the stage to see where his true allegiance lies following Barrett Pfeiffer's attempt to flip on the icons. To start, Drew remained Crossovers strong and put up Yash Patel, Lala Verrett, and Taylor Brown up on the block.

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Yash Won The Week 8 Veto

Yash continues to be the comp beast of Big Brother Season 28, and likely saved himself from eviction this week if Drew was planning to stick to the plans The Crossovers laid out. In fairness, he'd have no reason not to, as getting out the best competitor we've seen this season would be a move you could add to your resume as a way to win Big Brother.

In any case, Yash is no longer an option and will likely remove himself from the block with the veto win. I say "likely" because he reportedly put his own game on the line to save Taylor during the elimination twist unnecessarily, so he could pull something wild again in an attempt to win the BB Blockbuster and save as many allies as possible.

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Drew Has To Nominate A Member Of The Crossovers Or Melody

Yash winning the veto put Drew in a tough situation, and one in which he is, once again, the person who could turn this all around on the Icons. He now has to name a new nominee, and the only people left are members of The Crossovers, or Melody Morris.

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As of Sunday afternoon, Drew seems pretty decidedly on board with putting Rick Devens up on the block. This is mostly because Rick volunteered originally, believing that if Dee Valladares and Angela Murray went up, they would go home. Rick has a better social standing amongst the house, so maybe he believes that will protect him.

Unfortunately for Rick, and for Survivor fans rooting for him, Barrett has already signaled to Drew that he wants to take another shot at the Icons. Drew seems largely on board, and when Devens came up to him on Sunday more or less asking him to put up Melody instead, Drew refused. To me, it sounds like if Rick goes up and doesn't win the BB Blockbuster, he's likely going home this week after Melody, Barrett, and Yash vote him out. We'll need Lala to bust out that power she summoned to win that HOH again if we want to see the Icons rattled!

Those tuning in for Sunday's episode can likely expect to see the twist play out, as well as the HOH competition. It should be an exciting week of Big Brother, unless you're former winner Rachel Reilly, who had hopes for the Survivor players to just run the table from here on out.