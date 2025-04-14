‘Saying Goodbye Is Not Easy’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Reflects On The Season 3 Finale Deaths

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Yellowjackets.

In just a few short seasons, Yellowjackets has become one of the hottest TV shows on the air. The Showtime dramedy (which is streaming with a premium Paramount+ subscription) just ended Season 3, and a ton of characters perished throughout the latest set of episodes. And the cast reacted to the various deaths that happened for the final two, including the long-awaited reveal of Pit Girl's identity.

Some TV watchers are still figuring out how to watch Yellowjackets Season 3, I'm a superfan who anxiously awaits each new episode. Season 3 had ton of death, including the loss of Adult Lottie and Adult Van. The later was played by Lauren Ambrose, and while filming the BTS show for YouTube, Taissa actress Tawny Cypress got emotional about the latter being killed off. In here words:

I think that we tell a really beautifully traffic love story this season. I’m super proud of the story that we get to tell. And I think it’s just a beautiful story. Saying goodbye is not easy to the person that you worked so closely with.

I mean, can you blame her? Van and Taissa's reunion as adults in Season 2 was touching, and Lauren Ambrose became a series regular for the third season. She and Cypress were able to bring a loving relationship to life on the screen, and that has a way of binding actors.

Van's death technically came at the end of the penultimate episode of Season 3, but it was confirmed in the finale. After saving her friends from smoke inhalation she fails to bring herself to kill Melissa as a sacrifice to The Wilderness. Unfortunately, Hillary Swank's character took that moment to stab Van in the chest and end her story. Although when having a vision alongside young Van, the latter seems to hint that her story is somehow not finished. Just don't expect her to miraculously live; Taissa buried her body and ate her heart in the finale.

(Image credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Of course, the final episode saw the death of another major character: Alexa Barajas' Mari. Yellowjackets finally confirmed that she's Pit Girl, with the Season 3 finale finally catching up to the mysterious death we saw in the pilot episode's cold open. This was a wildly satisfying moment for longtime fans of the series, but also meant that Barajas was off the show. In the same video, Teen Misty actress Samantha Hanratty spoke about this, saying:

She’s brought so much to the show. It’s hard losing you cast mates.

But it's not all bad news. After all, Mari got to be the center of one of the most iconic sequences from Yellowjackets, and got to answer a question that's been surrounding the show since Episode 1. Teen Lottie actress Courtney Eaton shared this sentiment, offering:

I’m excited though because she gets a badass ending. The one that I think fans and the citizen detectives will be excited about. Cuz I think some of them have cracked it online.

Indeed, there's been debate online for years about Pit Girl. Mari has been one of the most popular choices during this time, thanks to her antagonistic relationship with Shauna and dark hair. In the end those who thought she was the ill-fated Yellowjacket were correct.

Now comes the hard part: the waiting for Season 4. It's unclear how many seasons the show will have, but Season 3's penchant for killing off characters (as well as where the teen timeline is) could hint that the fourth season may be the last. We'll just have to wait for more information from Showtime.