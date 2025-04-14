‘Saying Goodbye Is Not Easy’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Reflects On The Season 3 Finale Deaths

News
By published

Yellowjackets has been killing characters off like crazy.

Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets, episode 4, season 3
(Image credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Yellowjackets.

In just a few short seasons, Yellowjackets has become one of the hottest TV shows on the air. The Showtime dramedy (which is streaming with a premium Paramount+ subscription) just ended Season 3, and a ton of characters perished throughout the latest set of episodes. And the cast reacted to the various deaths that happened for the final two, including the long-awaited reveal of Pit Girl's identity.

Some TV watchers are still figuring out how to watch Yellowjackets Season 3, I'm a superfan who anxiously awaits each new episode. Season 3 had ton of death, including the loss of Adult Lottie and Adult Van. The later was played by Lauren Ambrose, and while filming the BTS show for YouTube, Taissa actress Tawny Cypress got emotional about the latter being killed off. In here words:

I think that we tell a really beautifully traffic love story this season. I’m super proud of the story that we get to tell. And I think it’s just a beautiful story. Saying goodbye is not easy to the person that you worked so closely with.

I mean, can you blame her? Van and Taissa's reunion as adults in Season 2 was touching, and Lauren Ambrose became a series regular for the third season. She and Cypress were able to bring a loving relationship to life on the screen, and that has a way of binding actors.

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year
Yellowjackets is streaming exclusively with Paramount Plus subscription, specifically Paramount Plus With Showtime.

View Deal

Van's death technically came at the end of the penultimate episode of Season 3, but it was confirmed in the finale. After saving her friends from smoke inhalation she fails to bring herself to kill Melissa as a sacrifice to The Wilderness. Unfortunately, Hillary Swank's character took that moment to stab Van in the chest and end her story. Although when having a vision alongside young Van, the latter seems to hint that her story is somehow not finished. Just don't expect her to miraculously live; Taissa buried her body and ate her heart in the finale.

Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in Yellowjackets, episode 10, season 3

(Image credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Of course, the final episode saw the death of another major character: Alexa Barajas' Mari. Yellowjackets finally confirmed that she's Pit Girl, with the Season 3 finale finally catching up to the mysterious death we saw in the pilot episode's cold open. This was a wildly satisfying moment for longtime fans of the series, but also meant that Barajas was off the show. In the same video, Teen Misty actress Samantha Hanratty spoke about this, saying:

She’s brought so much to the show. It’s hard losing you cast mates.

But it's not all bad news. After all, Mari got to be the center of one of the most iconic sequences from Yellowjackets, and got to answer a question that's been surrounding the show since Episode 1. Teen Lottie actress Courtney Eaton shared this sentiment, offering:

I’m excited though because she gets a badass ending. The one that I think fans and the citizen detectives will be excited about. Cuz I think some of them have cracked it online.

Indeed, there's been debate online for years about Pit Girl. Mari has been one of the most popular choices during this time, thanks to her antagonistic relationship with Shauna and dark hair. In the end those who thought she was the ill-fated Yellowjacket were correct.

Now comes the hard part: the waiting for Season 4. It's unclear how many seasons the show will have, but Season 3's penchant for killing off characters (as well as where the teen timeline is) could hint that the fourth season may be the last. We'll just have to wait for more information from Showtime.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Carrie Coon Destroyed White Lotus’ Finale Monologue, But I’m Shocked Another Moving Part Of The Ladies’ Finale Scene Was Improvised

Looks Like Rick And Morty Is Bringing A Beloved Concept Back In Season 8, Or At Least I'm Desperately Hoping That's The Case

After The Harry Potter Show Officially Casts Hogwarts Staff, I Have One Hagrid-Related Question
See more latest
Most Popular
Hagrid coming to get Harry in Sorcerer&#039;s Stone.
After The Harry Potter Show Officially Casts Hogwarts Staff, I Have One Hagrid-Related Question
tom cruise in mission: impossible - dead reckoning part one
Tom Cruise May Be The Master Of Stunts, But Turns Out Magic Is Much Harder
Carrie Coon looking emotional in the Season 3 finale dinner
Carrie Coon Destroyed White Lotus’ Finale Monologue, But I’m Shocked Another Moving Part Of The Ladies’ Finale Scene Was Improvised
The MCU&#039;s Thunderbolts inside elevator
I Think The New Thunderbolts Popcorn Buckets Are Fine, But This Fan Art Using Bucky's Arm As The Container Would Have Been A+
Penn Badgley and Madeline Brewer in You Season 5.
You’s Joe Has A New Love Interest In Season 5, And The Actress Who Plays Her Is Already Clapping Back At Fans Who Say He ‘Downgraded’
Dwayne Johnson staring at the New Orleans crowd while wearing sunglasses and holding a microphone.
‘Holy S–t Was He Cool.’ The Rock Remembers The One Single Moment He Knew He Wanted To Be An Actor, And Harrison Ford Was Involved
Sean Combs speaks to Charlamagne tha God for Revolt
What It's Like To Spend Time In Jail With Diddy, According To Someone Who Did It
Sam Wilson as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World
Exclusive Captain America: Brave New World Video Delves Into Sam Wilson Fighting Enemies ‘Way Beyond His Weight Class’
Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side
'I Didn't Say That': Tom Hardy Clarifies Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Comments
Rick and Morty, &quot;Rixty Minutes&quot;
Looks Like Rick And Morty Is Bringing A Beloved Concept Back In Season 8, Or At Least I'm Desperately Hoping That's The Case