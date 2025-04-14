‘Saying Goodbye Is Not Easy’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Reflects On The Season 3 Finale Deaths
Yellowjackets has been killing characters off like crazy.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Yellowjackets.
In just a few short seasons, Yellowjackets has become one of the hottest TV shows on the air. The Showtime dramedy (which is streaming with a premium Paramount+ subscription) just ended Season 3, and a ton of characters perished throughout the latest set of episodes. And the cast reacted to the various deaths that happened for the final two, including the long-awaited reveal of Pit Girl's identity.
Some TV watchers are still figuring out how to watch Yellowjackets Season 3, I'm a superfan who anxiously awaits each new episode. Season 3 had ton of death, including the loss of Adult Lottie and Adult Van. The later was played by Lauren Ambrose, and while filming the BTS show for YouTube, Taissa actress Tawny Cypress got emotional about the latter being killed off. In here words:
I mean, can you blame her? Van and Taissa's reunion as adults in Season 2 was touching, and Lauren Ambrose became a series regular for the third season. She and Cypress were able to bring a loving relationship to life on the screen, and that has a way of binding actors.
Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year
Yellowjackets is streaming exclusively with Paramount Plus subscription, specifically Paramount Plus With Showtime.
Van's death technically came at the end of the penultimate episode of Season 3, but it was confirmed in the finale. After saving her friends from smoke inhalation she fails to bring herself to kill Melissa as a sacrifice to The Wilderness. Unfortunately, Hillary Swank's character took that moment to stab Van in the chest and end her story. Although when having a vision alongside young Van, the latter seems to hint that her story is somehow not finished. Just don't expect her to miraculously live; Taissa buried her body and ate her heart in the finale.
Of course, the final episode saw the death of another major character: Alexa Barajas' Mari. Yellowjackets finally confirmed that she's Pit Girl, with the Season 3 finale finally catching up to the mysterious death we saw in the pilot episode's cold open. This was a wildly satisfying moment for longtime fans of the series, but also meant that Barajas was off the show. In the same video, Teen Misty actress Samantha Hanratty spoke about this, saying:
But it's not all bad news. After all, Mari got to be the center of one of the most iconic sequences from Yellowjackets, and got to answer a question that's been surrounding the show since Episode 1. Teen Lottie actress Courtney Eaton shared this sentiment, offering:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Indeed, there's been debate online for years about Pit Girl. Mari has been one of the most popular choices during this time, thanks to her antagonistic relationship with Shauna and dark hair. In the end those who thought she was the ill-fated Yellowjacket were correct.
Now comes the hard part: the waiting for Season 4. It's unclear how many seasons the show will have, but Season 3's penchant for killing off characters (as well as where the teen timeline is) could hint that the fourth season may be the last. We'll just have to wait for more information from Showtime.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Carrie Coon Destroyed White Lotus’ Finale Monologue, But I’m Shocked Another Moving Part Of The Ladies’ Finale Scene Was Improvised
Looks Like Rick And Morty Is Bringing A Beloved Concept Back In Season 8, Or At Least I'm Desperately Hoping That's The Case