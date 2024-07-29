The Story Behind Why Friends Has Two Different Actresses Playing Ross’ Ex-Wife Carol
The One With Two Carols.
There’s no question that Friends is one of the best sitcoms of all time, but to make an ensemble work, there had to be great characters for Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey to interact with. One of the biggest figures in Ross’ life — and one of Friends’ most beloved side characters — was his ex-wife Carol Willick.
We learned in the series premiere that Carol and Ross divorced after she came out as gay, but as the former couple continued to be a part of each other’s lives, two different actresses played the role of Carol. Let’s take a look at why Anita Barone was replaced by Jane Sibbett on Friends.
Why Anita Barone Only Played Carol For One Episode
While Ross (David Schwimmer) set up his and Carol’s situation in the first episode, we actually first saw her in Episode 2, “The One with the Sonogram at the End.” Carol, played by Anita Barone, visits Ross at his museum job to inform him that she’s pregnant with his child. This leads to some pretty complicated emotions and a hilarious scene at the OB/GYN’s office between Schwimmer, Barone and Jessica Hecht, who played Carol’s lover Susan. However, that was the last time we saw Barone on Friends.
According to Express (UK), Anita Barone chose to leave Friends after that episode to try to land a bigger part on another series. She did end up portraying Jeff Foxworthy’s wife Karen on The Jeff Foxworthy Show, but when the series jumped from ABC to NBC after its first season, she was recast in that role by Ann Cusack. Barone has continued to make appearances — usually one-offs — on series as recently as 2023.
How Jane Sibbett Turned Carol Into A Recurring Character
Ross was married so many times on Friends, it’s kind of funny that he got an extra wife through casting. Of course the writers didn’t know that Ross was fated to have three divorces when Jane Sibbett was hired to replace Anita Barone as Carol Willick. Sibbett made her debut later in Season 1 and would go on to appear in at least one episode for the first seven seasons.
That’s not how it was originally planned, though. Jane Sibbett explained on the Back to the Best podcast in 2023 that she was hired to appear in just two episodes, but after “The One with the Candy Hearts,” which would have been her last appearance, showrunner Marta Kauffman loved what she brought to the character and decided to expand the part. Sibbett said:
Jane Sibbett would appear in 15 episodes overall in Friends’ 10 seasons, and in that time became an important figure in LGBTQ+ pop culture. In fact, Carol Willick and Susan Bunch’s wedding in Season 2 was the first lesbian wedding in TV history.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Some have speculated that Anita Barone is likely kicking herself for giving up a role on what would become such a huge series, but as Jane Sibbett said, it was only intended to be three episodes, so we really can’t fault Barone for setting her sights higher. If you want to relive the most ridiculous Friends episodes or all 16 of Carol Willick’s appearances, all 10 seasons are available to stream with a Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.