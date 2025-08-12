‘This Is Gonna Sound Creepier Than It’s Intended’: The Big Bang Theory’s Missy Star Gives Take On Whether She And Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Look Alike

The Big Bang Theory's legacy is alive and well thanks to prequels Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Of course, while doing rewatches of The Big Bang Theory with an HBO Max subscription, you may remember that Missy, Georgie, Meemaw, and Mary were all introduced in the CBS sitcom, obviously played by different actors from the prequels. But casting still did a mostly good job when it came to casting Sheldon’s family, and the actress who played Missy on The Big Bang Theory is weighing in on whether she looks like Young Sheldon’s Missy.

Courtney Henggeler was first introduced as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, in the first season of The Big Bang Theory in 2008. Nine years later, Raegan Revord stepped into the role of Missy for Young Sheldon, and proved that Missy deserves her own spinoff, but that doesn’t mean that Henggeler doesn’t get asked about the prequel series.

While appearing on The Official BBT Podcast, the Cobra Kai star told host Jessica Radloff that her kids’ friend mistook her for Missy from Young Sheldon, and she had to say that she was the older Missy. Radloff didn’t think the mistaken identity was too surprising, pointing out that she and Revord have some family resemblance, and Henggeler couldn’t help but agree:

It’s funny… This is gonna sound creepier than it’s intended, but I’ll check in to see like — because she was so when they started Young Sheldon, and now, she’s growing into like a little woman. And I’m like, ‘You’re like a lady now.’ I’m watching, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. We still got it. You could still be part of my family, and I’m sure I could be part of your family.

(Image credit: HBO Max/Netflix)

When you really look at Henggeler and Revord side by side, you can definitely see a bit of resemblance. Plus, the fact that Henggeler gets mistaken for Revord even despite the age differences means that they really could be sisters. The only thing that would really complete this is if they played mother and daughter or sisters on a project.

Perhaps the best casting for Young Sheldon was Sheldon’s mom, Mary. Just like Missy, she was introduced on TBBT first, in 2007, and recurred on the show through 2018. Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf played the role on Big Bang, and when it came time to cast Mary on Young Sheldon, casting didn’t have to look far for an actress with some resemblance, as Metcalf’s own daughter, Zoe Perry, landed the role. And it couldn’t have been a better choice.

Although Henggeler has retired from acting, a new spinoff is coming to HBO Max set after the events of The Big Bang Theory. Perhaps Sheldon’s twin will make an appearance even if she's not played by Henggeler. If anything, it seems like she will always hold Missy close to her heart, even the version that she didn’t play.