After Those The Voice Exit Rumors, Fans Think They Know What Carson Daly Should Do Next

There were some rumors running around that Carson Daly would be leaving The Voice, after Season 30 wrapped on the 2026 TV schedule. However, we already know he’s just not going to host Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity. He’ll remain on as an executive producer, which means he’ll still be involved; he's just taking a step back from having to be on set. However, fans have already jumped in to suggest what they think he should be doing with the extra time he’ll have on his hands.

The whole new format of the long-running reality competition series will see actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality stars taking the stage for their chance to be the first The Voice celebrity champion, with Keke Palmer stepping in as host for the special season. With the original host of MTV’s TRL not having to be in Los Angeles while the celebrity version of the singing competition takes place, fans are expressing their desire to see him become Peter Alexander’s official anchor replacement alongside Laura Jarrett on NBC’s Weekend Today.

Daly’s fans are enjoying him in the anchor chair and think that he’s lining himself up for an opening in the future. That may be true, but until an official announcement is made all we have to go by is what the former Last Call with Carson Daly host has said on Instagram:

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I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years. I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.

Listen, that doesn’t sound like a guy who’s looking to walk away from The Voice anytime soon. That also doesn’t stop him from continuing to appear on Weekend Today on a temporary basis, and to be honest with you, a lot of fans really seem enthusiastic about him possibly taking on a larger role in the long-term, saying on Reddit:

"I think he’s lining himself up for an opening in the future."

"I’m enjoying Carson on Saturdays. He’s seems to also be the most consistent during the week. I’ve become a fan."

"He's definitely earned his seat. He actually may be the answer to the Fourth hour conundrum. He's well spoken about most trends and he and Jenna seem to get along better than most of the combos they have tried."

First joining Today in 2013, Carson Daly has continued to hone his hosting skills over the years, adding to his experience on MTV and with his entertainment talk show. And while many coaches have come and gone from the Big Red Chairs of The Voice since it premiered in 2011, its host has been the consistent backbone of the show.

The biggest part of the reason that the rumor about Daly’s hosting future keeps persisting is the fact that his professional time is split between both coasts, with The Voice in Los Angeles and Today in New York City, while his family is based in New York.

Spending more time doing anchor duties on Weekend Today on Saturdays would put him in the same location as his wife and kids, which would be great for all of them. Quitting if another opportunity arose would maybe not be the worst thing. But it’s also probably not something that’s going to happen immediately, as The Voice typically films two seasons simultaneously, and he's very involved with the format.

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While the future of Carson Daly’s time as host of The Voice remains to be seen, you can keep tuning into Season 30 as the competition continues and heads toward a winner being crowned in December.