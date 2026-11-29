Spoilers for the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power lie ahead.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3’s finale aired just days ago amid the 2026 TV schedule, and fans are still buzzing about that defining chapter as well as the season as a whole. Of course, one of the biggest moments occurs in the penultimate episode, which sees the villainous Sauron forge the One Ring. As much attention as that development is receiving, it seems much of the current chatter revolves around Sauron being “hot.” With that, plenty of women are roasting dudes who take issue with that.

Just to provide some context, this iteration of the man who will rule Mordor is played by Charlie Vickers, and he’s received praise for his performance. Of course, many also don’t seem to mind the fact that Vickers himself is quite a handsome guy. There are, however, those who are arguing that Sauron shouldn’t look so attractive and should be more diabolical-looking. The ladies just aren’t having it, though, and many of them took to Threads to call out the men taking issue with the iconic Tolkien character’s physical appearance:

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Apparently they thought Sauron deceived everyone while being a hideous basement dweller and not a smoking hot showstopper. - beccaacarter_author

I mean if they’d actually read the source material, not just watched the films then who knows what would happen. - brooke.on.the.internet

That's what happens when you don't read the books… - joanna.ts93

This dude on my ‘Sauron is supposed to be hot’ post even believes that the original source material isn’t a good enough reason to “make Sauron hot.” 🙄🙄🙄🙄 - historicgirlie

Like Tolkien basically says Sauron is hot multiple times. Over and over again - joycecaroloops

I actually enjoy how much it bothers them, yas Sauron truly is the doom of men. And a feast for the eyes of women. 🤣 - fleurdulys_

They’re just mad because they think he’s sexy too and it makes them uncomfortable 😂😂😂 - authorcachaplin

All in all, the consensus seems to be that a portion of male viewers aren’t considering J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material. For many, it tracks that Sauron is an attractive and charming manipulator as opposed to a more sinister-seeming villain. It should also be mentioned that a number of husbands are also defending Vickers’ version of the character, while some other guys have simply conceded to this interpretation:

My husband: Even the devil was said to be one of the most beautiful, influential angels… why do they not understand this concept? - bookish.corvid

As someone who you would definetly call Tolkien Dude Bro😭,cause I have been criticizing the show back and forth, I have to say Vickers is great. - linci_z

I was talking to my husband about this last night! He isn't a big Tolkien nerd. I was explaining that Canonically Hot Sauron™ was *really* bothering some guys. He said ‘Those guys just can't stand when a woman enjoys something they enjoy. They don't want to share. They said the same shit about Henry Cavill being Superman. And Geralt.’ - evelyn.locke.writes

More on LOTR: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Prime Video) I’ll Never Forget How Rings Of Power Went THERE With Sauron (And Neither Will The Internet)

When it comes to the actor at the center of this debate, Charlie Vickers has seemingly just kept his head down and done the work. Vickers – who shared the role of Sauron with Jack Lowden in Season 2 – seems to take the responsibility of playing this character very seriously. While Sauron is meant to be a villain, Vickers’ deep dive into the character’s psyche is quite commendable. The Medici alum will, of course, have even more time to flesh out Sauron.

Rings of Power has been renewed for a fourth season, and there’s much to be excited about. In terms of Sauron, the Season 3 finale saw him surrender himself to Ar-Pharazôn, Galadriel and co. However, the character was also smirking when he did that. It goes without saying that Charlie Vickers’ character will be up to more mischief in upcoming episodes and, while he does so, some male fans will just have to reckon with the fact that many still find him easy on the eyes.

Check out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 in its entirety using a Prime Video subscription. As of this writing, the fourth season is expected to be released sometime in 2028.