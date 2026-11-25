As Inside the NBA’s latest season on ESPN continues, questions continue to swirl around the show in regard to its future. Longtime co-host Ernie Johnson has officially confirmed his plans to leave the show at the end of this season, and colleague Charles Barkley apparently plans to do the same. There’s been a lot of discussion regarding who might replace the beloved sports commentators, and Barkley recently pitched his successor. While it’s a solid pick, I’d admittedly prefer to see another seasoned pundit take over Barkley’s post.

Charles Barkley Pitches His Replacement, And They Responded

Barkley – also known as “The Round Mound of Rebound” to some – is definitely someone who loves to speak his mind. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that he’d have thoughts on who might be able to take his place on Inside. The former Phoenix Sun was recently quoted as saying he didn’t believe anyone but fellow ex-player Jalen Rose could replace him at the desk. That comment was brought up to Rose when he was interviewed by Front Office Sports (as seen on YouTube) and, when asked about the job, he said this:

I love Charles and yes, that would be something that I would be interested in. The one thing I learned about this business is everything isn't transactional. If Charles Barkley is going to say into a microphone that you're the person that he feels like should replace him, you can't write a check for that. Even if it never happens. And so, for him to say that, it's priceless. I'm so very gracious.

(Image credit: ESPN)

The notion of Rose taking over for Barkley is actually quite reasonable, considering his resume as a broadcaster. He’s not only served as a fill-in analyst for Inside the NBA for years now, but he’s also taken on hosting duties for ABC/ESPN over the years. I personally enjoy seeing Rose when he appears on Inside, and his relaxed demeanor usually serves as a firm counterbalance to others on the dais like the vivacious Barkley or Shaquille O’Neal. With that said, there’s another recurring analyst I’d love to see join the show instead.

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One Longtime Inside The NBA Fill-In Host Would Be Perfect For The Job

Inside has welcomed plenty of insightful and entertaining guest hosts over the years, from the cool Vince Carter to the wise-cracking Draymond Green (who has a rivalry with Charles Barkley). Someone who, for me, has always been a welcome presence on the show is Chris Webber, who’s been appearing on the show for years. He obviously has plenty of broadcasting experience, and he’s a wealth of knowledge when it comes to basketball. I’d say the show would be lucky to have him full-time.

(Image credit: ESPN)

Again, though, this isn’t to say that Jalen Rose wouldn’t be able to do the job effectively. There may actually be a reality in which both players end up on the show full time by next season. However, that’s assuming ESPN is looking to bring on two former players and not get another non-ex-player analyst to specifically fill the void that’ll be left by Johnson.

To be honest, it may also behoove me not to get too ahead of myself right now, as the season is still young. Also, while Charles Barkley’s retirement claim is seeming more likely, he hasn’t said much more about it in the wake of Ernie Johnson’s announcement. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens and how the producers choose to proceed should Barkley leave the fold along with Johnson.

Check out Inside the NBA when it returns to NBA on Wednesday, November 25 amid the 2026 TV schedule.