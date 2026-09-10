The Voice US Coaches Are Always In Faux Feuds, But Across The Pond There’s Some Real Drama
Things are getting messy in the UK.
Anybody who watches The Voice knows that the celebrity coaches are almost as important as the talent on stage. US audiences have tuned in for an astonishing 29 seasons — with Season 30 premiering on the 2026 TV schedule this month — to see Blake Shelton’s rivalry with Adam Levine or Kelly Clarkson fighting with John Legend. However, while those feuds are all in good fun, it seems there’s real drama brewing across the pond regarding Sir Tom Jones.
Sir Tom Jones is objectively a music legend, known worldwide for hits like "It's Not Unusual," "What's New Pussycat?," and “She’s a Lady.” He’s also coached The Voice UK for all but one season since its inception in 2012 — until now, that is. Jones took to Instagram to address the news that he will not return for Season 15, making it known that this was not his decision. His post reads:
That’s pretty brutal, especially given the fact that he’s had plenty of success coaching The Voice UK. He won the very first season with Leanne Mitchell, Season 7 with Ruti Olajugbagbe, and Season 11 with Anthonia Edwards.
Sir Tom Jones’ statement went on to say:
Ouch. It sounds like The Voice UK might have offered Tom Jones a mentoring role, where a celebrity joins a round of the teams’ rehearsals but does not have a say in the making of the teams or the eliminations.
Tom Jones’ exit presumably makes Will.i.am the only coach remaining from the UK version's original panel, though the Season 15 coaches haven't yet been announced publicly. The series is reportedly set to begin production soon and will air in 2027.
Meanwhile, here in the US, The Voice is also implementing some big changes in 2027. Following the NBC singing competition’s 30th season, host Carson Daly will exit the show for Season 31.
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Instead, Keke Palmer will take over hosting duties for The Voice: Celebrity, which will feature contestants already famous for something other than music. They’ll audition to join one of three celebrity coaches’ teams — Queen Latifah, Riley Green or Joe Jonas.
Be sure to tune in to see Queen Latifah and Riley Green make their Voice debuts against Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson when The Voice Season 30 premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 21, on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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