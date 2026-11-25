I don't need the weather to be cold in order to feel the urge to cuddle up under a blanket and watch my favorite feel-good comfort movies... but it helps. With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season upon us, I'm keeping a close eye out for films that transport me right to my happy place, and it just so happens that there are several top-tier comfort movies that are all streaming in the same place.

Before we get into the movies, if you don't have a Peacock subscription, now's a really good time to consider signing up, as the streamer is running a Black Friday promotion for a limited time. You'll want a Peacock Premium subscription for the movies I'm about to talk about, as the Select plan, while significantly cheaper, does not include movies (it also excludes live programming and Peacock originals).

Get Peacock Premium with this deal for $8.99/month for the first 3 months, or $89.99 for the first year of an annual subscription. For the monthly option, the price will increase to its current cost of $12.99/month after the first three months are up (if you don't cancel before then). An annual subscription for Peacock Premium normally costs $129.99, so $89.99 for the first year maths out to be the best bet, especially when taking into account that it breaks down to around $7.50 per month for 12 months. Be sure to read the fine print at Peacock, including that this deal is only good until November 30, 2026.

Ok, grab a blanket and settle in, because these comfort movies are all streaming on Peacock:

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Richard Curtis's Love Actually

I'm going to sandwich this list with holiday movies, because 'tis the season, and love actually is all around. Richard Curtis's beloved and star-studded Christmas rom-com tells the story of several characters facing a variety of struggles with love. Between the romance, the humor and the magical UK backdrop during the holiday season, Love, Actually is non-stop good, cozy vibes from start to finish.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Roger Michel's Notting Hill

If rom-coms set in London (or Hugh Grant movies) are your thing, you can pair Love, Actually with a screening of Notting Hill. The extremely quotable 1999 rom-com stars Grant as a bookshop owner who meets and falls for a famous American actress (played by Julia Roberts). Its charming romance and delightful cast make Notting Hill the perfect movie to curl up and watch any time of the year.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride

As timeless classics go, The Princess Bride is among the elite. Blending fantasy with comedy and romance, the 1987 movie stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright as the central characters of a story being read by a grandfather to his grandson. Not only is The Princess Bride one to watch (or rewatch over and over) with the whole family, it's an easy go-to comfort movie when you just feel like feeling all of the feelings.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Joe Wright's Pride and Prejudice

I've mentioned a lot of rom-coms on this list, as the genre and comfy go hand in snuggly hand. Still, let's shift gears for a bit of romance in the form of a period drama. A good adaptation of a Jane Austen book might just be the gold standard there, and this one is particularly rewatchable. Peacock has Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice streaming. This is the version of the love story that stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, respectively.

(Image credit: Touchstone/Buena Vista)

Andy Tennant's Sweet Home Alabama

Who doesn't adore a great second-chance romance story? Reese Witherspoon shines in this 2002 rom-com about a designer who returns to her southern hometown to finalize her divorce. While she and her ex (played by Josh Lucas) instantly butt heads, they also discover the spark that once seemed lost. If funny and romantic with a bit of Southern charm is what you're after, stream Sweet Home Alabama on Peacock right now.

(Image credit: Liberty Films)

Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life

I told you I was sandwiching this list with holiday movies, and here we are with a Christmas classic. I'm closing this out with one of my own personal favorites: Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life. I will never tire of revisiting this movie at least once a year to see George Bailey (James Stewart) discover the value of the life he's lived. While the overall message of the movie is inspirational, the way it's told -- George's guardian angel is tasked with saving him, but before he can do that, he's learning about George's life by visiting several pivotal moments -- that makes this movie such a great comfort watch.

Those are just a handful of movies you might be in need of if you're looking for a way to relax, snuggle in with a blanket and feel good. There's plenty of other content on Peacock too, including TV shows like The Office and its spinoff The Paper. You'll also find all eight original Harry Potter movies on Peacock (be sure to check out that deal I mentioned), as well as the original Hunger Games films (along with the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and more.