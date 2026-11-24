There was no doubt that Dolly Parton tribute night at The Voice would be special. NBC’s long-running singing competition, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, brought the Top 10 together to perform duets to the greatest hits from the late country icon. It was an hour of performances that were entertaining and emotional as each pairing came from different teams, allowing the coaches to work together in rehearsals for the first time.

All of the performances had an added weight to them because the coaches and singers clearly wanted to do the legendary Dolly Parton justice. After a group performance of “9 to 5” that included an entire troupe of backing dancers, BigCountry (Team Queen) and Dakota Cohen (Team Adam) kicked things off with a rockin’ version of “Jolene” that was big on personality and a fun blend of country and rock. It was smart to start the night with such a jolt of energy, allowing the competitors to keep riding that wave all night.

When it finally came time for the most anticipated song of the night in any Dolly Parton tribute, it was up to Connor Closs (Team Adam) and Brianna Cameron (Team Kelly) to tackle “I Will Always Love You.” A song so big it’s terrifying for any singer to take on, let alone a male vocalist and a 14-year-old, these two beautifully blended their vocals in ways that allowed them to uplift each other and soar even higher. Hands down, it was a showstopper, and it stepped Brianna up as a real contender to win it all.

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Ferryn & Brinkley Had A Personal Connection To Dolly Parton That Made The Night Even More Special

While it was clear the duet of “I Will Always Love You” stole the show, it definitely wasn’t the only memorable performance of the episode. Ferryn & Brinkley (Team Riley) and Kyle Davis (Team Kelly) were paired up on “Islands in the Stream.” It was already charming that the 61-year-old dad was dueting with sisters who are the age of his own daughters and they had a very father-daughter vibe going on. But the reveal that Ferryn & Brinkley both work full-time at Dollywood, the amusement park owned by Dolly Parton herself, and that they even had footage of Ferryn on stage with the icon was really special to see.

Since first appearing at the Blind Auditions, Ferryn & Brinkley have been hugely marketable. From their talent to their personalities, they look and feel like they could easily join the ranks of country stars who've also broken big in movies and TV, whether they ultimately win The Voice or not. As we move ever closer to the unveiling of the winning coach and star, it’s getting harder and harder to watch the singers get sent home, but I get the feeling that many of them are going to have a life in entertainment beyond this season.

The only real complaint I’ve had about the Live Shows has been the lack of coach banter and shenanigans, which was absolutely delightful earlier in the season. Seeing Dolly Parton in past The Voice appearances being her sassy self really helped make up for some of that and was a fitting way to remember her.

The Voice Season 30 will continue to air on NBC on Mondays until the two-hour finale on December 14th when the winner is finally crowned. You can also watch the next day with a Peacock subscription.