Apple TV, in my opinion, consistently puts out some of the highest-quality shows of any streamer, and it seems like too many people sleep on a couple of the best: Slow Horses and Bad Monkey. The latter of which just kicked off its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, and that makes now the perfect time to jump on a great Black Friday deal for an Apple subscription.

Allow me to sell you on both.

Whacky Florida Is Having A Moment

Unless you’ve been living under a rock lately, you have probably seen a ton about GTA: VI and how it's set in a fictional version of Florida, and it’s filled with wild characters and kooky situations that only Florida can provide. You don’t have to be a gamer to get a similar experience with Bad Monkey. The show stars Vince Vaughn as a washed-up detective who gets himself wrapped up in some truly oddball cases in Florida.

Apple TV: $6.99 A Month For Black Fridayl

Sign up right now with the Black Friday Deal (Through November 30) to watch Bad Monkey and Slow Horses, plus get all the other hits like Shrinking, Severance, and Ted Lasso, and pay just $6.99 a month for six months. I promise you won'tbe disappointed!

It’s also a book-to-screen adaptation based on a work by Carl Hiaasen, who is the king of bringing the weirdest bits of Florida to life, especially the kinds of totally goofy characters that make that state so unique, fun, and strange. Hiaasen was creating “Florida Mans” long before that became a thing. The show is just as fun as any of Hiaasen's books and really captures the spirit of everything he writes about.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Another Adaptation Is Very Different, But Just As Good

The second show I feel like too many people sleep on is Slow Horses, based on the Slough House series by author Mick Herron. This isn’t a comedy like Bad Monkey, though Gary Oldman plays easily one of the funniest characters on TV these days. It’s a spy show about a group of disgraced MI5 agents in London led by a washed-up old Cold Warrior named Jackson Lamb (Oldman).

The show just wrapped Season 6, but it’s already filmed its 7th, is currently filming its 8th, and has been renewed for seasons 9 and 10. Not only do we know we’re getting lots more of the show, but they have also banged out each season like clockwork, so we won't be waiting years for the next one. We’ll almost certainly be getting the next season next fall, just like the previous six. Jack Lowden, who was a favorite to become James Bond before Robert Pattinson got the gig, also stars on the show, so if you want to see him as a British agent, here’s your chance!

Of course, people love Ted Lasso and Severance, as do I, and those are also available, but for now, for me, my two favs are Bad Monkey and Slow Horses.