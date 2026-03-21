What's It Like To Learn You've Landed The White Lotus? This Chloe Bennet Video Is Everything

It feels like there’s a hole in the 2026 TV schedule without a new season of The White Lotus this year, but thankfully Season 4 has been coming together behind the scenes. Earlier this week, we received a bunch of casting updates about which actors are going to be checking into The White Lotus in the next season, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Chloe Bennet. I love the video she posted about how she learned she’s on one of our favorite TV shows.

After Bennet was announced to be part of The White Lotus (via Deadline), the actress took fans behind the scenes about the moment she learned she had nabbed her role. Check it out:

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The video shows Bennet on a video call with The White Lotus creator Mike White when he said she’s “officially approved” and “getting the offer on The White Lotus.” She reacted by jumping around with glee and getting sweetly emotional about booking the role. The 33-year-old has already accomplished a lot in her career thus far, but this has to be her highest-profile move yet.

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Chloe Bennet is best known for playing Daisy Johnson/Quake on ABC’s Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D for seven seasons. She told CinemaBlend a couple of years ago that her “body hurts” still from doing a lot of her own stunts on the action series. Since the show wrapped up in 2020, she was in the Hulu mini series Interior Chinatown and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Bennet’s resume also includes a voice role in the DreamWorks movie Abominable and guest stints in shows like Dave and Invincible. But when you’re on The White Lotus, chances are you’re going to go viral. Just look at what the show has done for Season 3 stars like Parker Posey or Aimee Lou Wood!

The next season of The White Lotus is set to take place in South France, reportedly from April to October. As usual, the cast will get to travel in luxury like their characters. The biggest names starring in Season 4 are Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, and Kumail Nanjiani. The cast also includes Roseanne’s Sandra Bernhard, The Hunger Games’ Alexander Ludwig, former Disney Channel star AJ Michalka, and New Girl’s Max Greenfield among other names.

With her casting, Chloe Bennet is pretty much booked up for the rest of the year, and we’ll expect to see the season itself sometime in 2027. Until then, you can currently see Mike White on Survivor 50, which airs on CBS on Wednesdays. Apparently, being back on the reality show was even helpful to him before Season 4.