High Potential Just Found Its New Showrunners, And I Dare Say It's The Perfect Move
I cannot wait for Season 3!
Even though it’s still only May, my brain is already launched forward to a future point in the 2026 TV schedule where High Potential’s third season is imminent, and we’re all just gushing over how great it looks. Because here in the present day, ABC’s hit drama has brought in a pair of A+ replacements for exiting showrunner Todd Harthan going into Season 3, and it’s truly a perfect pairing for this mystery-centric series.
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With Harthan going off to even more fantastical waters with Disney+’s Eragon live-action series, High Potential is bringing in former Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to spearhead the twisty narratives surrounding Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan Gillory. That former gig alone is almost all the evidence needed to know that the Zuckermans are as top-notch a pick for this show as can be.
Thematically and structurally speaking, High Potential and Poker Face have a lot in common. A female lead character with a brain wired for investigations? Check. Case-of-the-week procedural storytelling mixed with overarching serialization? Got it. Fun guest stars popping in as victims, murderers and more? All signs point to yeppers. So even though Morgan’s LAPD story and family drama are nothing like the nomadic existence that Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie led, the sibling showrunners still have a lot of the same equipment to cook with. And cook, they will.Article continues below
Poker Face is only one part of the equation, too. In March, the Zuckermans were tapped to pen the script for Scream 8, which obviously also speaks to their skills with Whodunnit and Whassadoozit material. (Okay, that second one isn’t real.) I think if they reteam with Rian Johnson for a fourth Knives Out movie while also writing the screenplay for a Clue reboot, it’ll create The Red Herring Singularity.
The duo shared their enthusiasm for joining Morgan, Karadec, Soto and the rest with the following statement, per Variety:
Outside of the aforementioned projects, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman were also tapped as executive producers, writers and showrunners for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival that was axed at Hulu following an allegedly troublesome development. Before that, they were writers/co-EPs for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s later seasons, and held similar roles for Prodigal Son, Suits, Haven, Fringe and more. So they're well-equipped for all manner of both short-term and long-term storytelling.
Here's hoping they stick the landing if and when Roman gets an official introduction. And that they can bring more of Taran Killam's Ludo into the show now that his other show Stumble was canceled on NBC. I'll save the rest of my wishlist for the future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The first two seasons of High Potential can currently be streamed in full via Hulu subscription and/or Disney+ subscription. Bring on the Jennifer Jason Leigh cut!
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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