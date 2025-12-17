Laura Dern May Be An Oscar Winner, But She Told Us Why She Still Pops Up In Smaller Roles
How can someone not love her?
Few actors can say they’ve had the success that Laura Dern has experienced over the course of her career. The last several decades have seen the fan-favorite actress star in a variety of films, from smaller features like Blue Velvet and Certain Women to blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Dern – who won an Oscar for Marriage Story, is a legend, but she doesn’t mind taking smaller roles in projects. Dern actually spoke to CinemaBlend about why she still books those kinds of acting gigs.
Laura Dern has three titles on the 2025 movie schedule, which see her playing a supporting role or making a last-minute cameo. The latest title on that slate is the Bradley Cooper-directed dramedy Is This Thing On?, which is headlined by Will Arnett. When CinemaBlend spoke to Dern and Arnett about their new movie, we asked the actress about her approach to choosing such roles, and she shared a very sweet take that feels quite on brand for her:
Those are the kind of sentiments I love to hear from an actor, and they speak to the notion of Dern loving the craft regardless of the amount of screen time she’ll have in a given production. On top of that, what’s particularly impressive is that whenever the Little Women star appears in a movie or show, she absolutely nails her part no matter how big her part is. I’m happy to see Dern act in any capacity and, on that note, Will Arnett posed a question that really resonates with me:
In the last decade or so, Laura Dern has appeared in small TV roles in shows like The Mindy Project, The Last Man on Earth and The White Lotus, and she lent her voice to Jurassic World video games. As a member of Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad, Dern also appeared in Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video. These are interesting credits in Dern’s body of work, and I appreciate her eagerness to work with friends and creatives that interest her.
On the movie side, this year, Dern cameoed during Caught Stealing’s mid-credits scene, playing the mother to Austin Butler’s character. She also co-stars in a 2025 Netflix release, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly (which I wish would’ve utilized her character more). As for Is This Thing On?, the film sees Dern play Tess Novak, who must navigate the end of her years-long marriage to Alex (Arnett), who takes up stand-up comedy as a hobby.
Quite frankly, I hope Laura Dern continues to line up smaller roles in movies. In my humble opinion, she remains delightful, and I’ve yet to see a film that isn’t enhanced by having her present. Those who’d like to see Dern on the big screen once more should check out Is This Thing On?, which opens in theaters on December 19th.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.