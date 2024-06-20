32 Times A Show Changed Its Name After The Pilot Was Filmed

What’s in a name? Well, quite a bit when it comes to scripted TV series, as it turns out. Some may not believe it, but a show’s title can play a factor in its success. That’s why some monikers tend to change at some points during the development process – even after a pilot is filmed. Some of the most popular programs of all time originally started with different names before they were swapped for one reason or another. So let’s take some time and discuss some of the ones that had name changes after an inaugural episode was filmed.

Seinfeld (The Seinfeld Chronicles)

That’s right, when its pilot was filmed, Seinfeld was originally known as The Seinfeld Chronicles, which also happens to be the title of the first episode. It’s been explained on a featurette for the Seasons 1 & 2 box set that the title was changed in order to avoid confusion with the short-lived ABC sitcom The Marshall Chronicles. One could argue that Jerry Seinfeld’s eponymous comedy would’ve still been successful (and introduced wild catchphrases to the English language ). But it’s hard to deny that the chosen name rolls off the tongue better.

Ellen (These Friends of Mine)

Ellen DeGeneres’ ABC sitcom wasn’t always named after her, as the early episodes were billed as These Friends of Mine, and the intro is on YouTube . What factored into the decision to change the name was the network’s desire to differentiate the show from NBC’s Friends, which aired the fall after DeGeneres’ comedy debuted. Ellen definitely works as a title – and would later be used for the comic’s long-running talk show as well.

NCIS (Navy NCIS)

It’s honestly hard to think of CBS’ famed procedural being called anything else. However, hardcore fans may remember that the program was billed differently during its first season. Originally referred to as Naval CIS ahead of its debut, it launched as Navy NCIS. As explained in THR’s oral history of the series, the title was changed because the “N” in NCIS stands for Navy, making the original given name redundant.

Saturday Night Live (NBC’s Saturday Night)

If you stream the episodes, you’ll see that Saturday Night Live was originally called NBC’s Saturday Night, and that title would stick until midway through the second season. The network originally avoided the SNL approach because, early in the sketch comedy show’s run, ABC was airing Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell. But once that show was axed in ‘76, the Peacock network renamed its famed variety show.

The Phil Silvers Show (You’ll Never Get Rich)

Anyone who appreciates classic comedies is likely familiar with The Phil Silvers Show but may not remember its first title – You’ll Never Get Rich. Per the Television Academy , the name changed shortly after the series’ debut, and the reason for that isn’t quite clear. What’s somewhat ironic now is commonly known as Sergeant Bilko via syndication.

Mister Ed (Wilbur Pope And Mister Ed)

Wilbur, the human owner of the eponymous character on Mister Ed, could’ve had his name in the title. The original pilot that was filmed was called Wilbur Pope And Mister Ed, according to MeTV . Pope definitely deserves his due, but the chosen name suits the show just fine.

GCB (Good Christian Belles)

ABC’s short-lived, faith-based dramedy GCB actually had a longer moniker by the time the pilot was greenlit by the network. It was originally set to be known as Good Christian Belles, which honestly doesn’t hit quite as well. However, it is better than the slightly profane working title (which is mentioned by Digital Spy ) that was originally cooked up.

Car 54, Where Are You? (The Snow Whites)

The notion of NBC’s Car 54, Where Are You? isn’t really hard to fathom, though the original title is surprising. Research from MeTV shows that by the time the pilot episode was shot, the production was known as The Snow Whites. That name ultimately had to be scrapped because the show was to air right before Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color. So some viewers may have gotten the wrong idea about the cop-centric comedy.

American Housewife (The Second Fattest Housewife In Westport)

Part of a whopping five shows canceled by ABC in 2021, American Housewife originally possessed a name that was considerably blunter. The Second Fattest Housewife In Westport was the title decided upon by the time the pilot had been filmed. The re-naming was confirmed by the spring of 2016, with EW noting that then-network president, Channing Dungey, wanted a name that would be somewhat more “universal.”

Friends (Six Of One)

Before cameras started rolling on Friends ( one of the best sitcoms of all time ), alternate names were considered, including Insomnia Cafe. But, by the time the pilot was produced and sold, it was called Six of One, per Vanity Fair . As iconic as the selected title is today, the selected title was considered a “snore” by execs. Could that be any more ironic?

Grey’s Anatomy (Complications)

Grey’s Anatomy possessed its well-known name before production began on the pilot. Yet, after the episode was submitted, former ABC exec Steve McPherson wanted the title changed. It was ultimately swapped to Complications but, as explained by EW , that only lasted a week, because there was a book on the medical market that had the same name.

Happy Days (COOL)

It’s very interesting that the late Garry Marshall wanted to call his 1950s/60s-era teen sitcom COOL. However, after he tested the pilot with audiences, they didn’t find it all that “cool.” As Marshall recalled to The Guardian , those viewers thought that the moniker referred to a brand of cigarettes, prompting the producer to call the eventual hit show Happy Days.

Last Man Standing (Last Days Of Man)

Years before ABC canceled Last Man Standing after seven seasons, the network ordered the show as a pilot called Man Up. That working title was dropped by the time the episode was actually filmed, and the company purchased the project as Last Days of Man . The final name swap for the show – which later moved to Fox – was probably a smart move, as the other title sounds more like a heavy drama than a family comedy.

Leave It To Beaver (It’s A Small World)

As noted by MeTV , producers originally assigned the name It’s a Small World to the original pilot that would jumpstart Leave it to Beaver. I’m not sure if the program’s diminutive protagonist is what prompted that creative approach, but I think we should all be glad that the title didn’t stick.

Living Single (My Girls)

Some TV show titles just pop, and Living Single is one of them. Interestingly, though, the series – which is one of the great Black sitcoms of the ‘90s – was known as My Girls up until just a few weeks before its debut on Fox. And, if you don’t believe me, the original opening sequence can be found on YouTube .

Even Stevens (Spivey’s Kid Brother)

A pilot for the show eventually known as Even Stevens was filmed in the summer of 1999. And, at the time, it was known as Spivey’s Kid Brother as mentioned in Vanity Fair’s 2008 profile piece for eventual series star Shia LaBeouf. While Disney Channel picked up the show, the name was altered. And here’s a fun fact: scenes from that pilot were used as flashbacks for the Stevens episode, “A Weak First Week” and, at times, the name Spivey apparently had to be dubbed over.

Awake (REM)

The hidden NBC gem that is drama series Awake was known as REM during the filming of its pilot, and the name wasn’t changed until sometime after the network greenlit the show. Its original name is simpler but probably not as snappy. Plus, prospective viewers who weren’t familiar with sleeping patterns may have been confused by the title upon hearing it for the first time.

Scandal (Damage Control)

Acclaimed TV producer Shonda Rhimes is no stranger to having one of her shows change names amid development, and Scandal marked such a situation. The hit Kerry Washington-led political thriller was first called Damage Control, per Theater Mania . You could argue the right choice was made, given that the original title arguably doesn’t pop like the one we know.

T.J. Hooker (The Protectors)

Considering just how iconic William Shatner’s T.J. Hooker is, it’s hard to believe there was a time at which the police procedural aired as The Protectors as noted by Scoop . The pilot featured Hooker training a group of young police, though the series was later reworked and retitled to focus on T.J. Those changes are arguably a testament to Shatner’s ability and star power.

The Brady Bunch (The Brady Brood)

It’s hard to say how TV viewers in the late ‘60s would’ve responded to a show called The Brady Brood, but that’s what Sherwood Schwartz and co. were cooking up for their pilot. MeTV says that someone scribbled that out and, in time, The Brady Bunch was settled upon, thank goodness.

Lizzie McGuire (What’s Lizzie Thinking?)

Those who watched Disney Channel during the early 2000s may know Lizzie McGuire , which hits differently as an adult, but may not be familiar with its original name. The original idea was to call it What’s Lizzie Thinking?, and it was even acknowledged in an early review from Variety . You can also see the name during the blooper reel of the pilot.

The Munsters (My Fair Munster)

According to 2003’s The Munsters: America's First Family of Fright , a pilot was filmed for the humorously creepy sitcom in early 1964, and it was titled My Fair Munster. That’s not a bad name for the iconic show, though it’s hard to top the name the producers landed on.

One Day At A Time (Three To Get Ready)

The original pilot for Norman Lear’s lauded ‘70s sitcom, One Day at a Time, includes several major differences from the show we know, including the name. That production was titled Three to Get Ready , and that branding was dropped amid several changes that were made to develop the series that ultimately ran for nine seasons.

The Flintstones (The Flagstones)

You’re reading that correctly, The Flintstones – one of the best animated series of all time – was called The Flagstones when the pilot was produced. IMDb explains that material from the episode would later be repurposed for the Season 1 episode, “The Swimming Pool.”

Samantha Who? (Sam I Am, Samantha Be Good)

Christina Applegate’s Emmy-winning comedy, Samantha Who? had been dubbed Sam I Am by the time ABC viewed the pilot and gave it a series order in 2007, as noted by The Futon Critic . However, that name was dropped after Dr. Seuss’ estate intervened , leading to the project being called Samantha Be Good. And, after one final title change, the series received the title that ultimately stuck.

The Outer Limits (Please Stand By)

It’s understandable why ABC passed on the original name for vintage sci-fi/horror show The Outer Limits. As noted by IMDb , it was called Please Stand By when its unaired pilot was shot. But execs thought the name might be triggering for audiences, given that the Cuban Missile Crisis happened only less than a year prior to the show's development.

George Lopez (The George Lopez Show)

Early into its run on the American Broadcasting Company, the fan-favorite sitcom George Lopez was known as The George Lopez Show and referred to as such by The Washington Post . The first and last words in that title would be dropped but, even in the years since the series ended, some still refer to it by that name.

That’s So Raven (Absolutely Psychic)

Considering how iconic the title of the teen sitcom is, it might be hard to believe that That’s So Raven was originally called Absolutely Psychic as noted by BuzzFeed . Though what’s even tougher to conceive is that during that pilot, Raven-Symoné played the best friend and not the clairvoyant protagonist

Kevin (Probably) Saves The World (The Gospel Of Kevin)

Jason Ritter’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World could’ve had a title that was a lot more religious-leaning. Early promotion for the fantastical dramedy series touted it as The Gospel of Kevin, which was apparently changed due to its biblical bent. Those trailers are still available to watch on YouTube , and I’d argue the OG name for the ABC show might’ve worked as well.

Mannix (Intertect)

Thanks to MeTV , we know that the long-running CBS detective show Mannix was originally called Intertect amid its development process. Although the latter was also the name of the agency that the eponymous character worked for during the first season, it just didn’t work as a TV show title.

Up All Night (Alpha Mom)

Christina Applegate’s underrated NBC sitcom, Up All Night, began its existence as Alpha Mom, which is a fact shared by TV Guide. The updated moniker is arguably better, though it didn’t seem to improve the two-season show’s chances of network TV survival.

Jonas (J.O.N.A.S.)

A pilot for the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel sitcom was filmed in 2008 and was ultimately put on hold due to the WGA strike in effect at the time. The show was originally called J.O.N.A.S. and saw the band of brothers playing secret agents moonlighting as musicians. That title and concept were scrapped by the time Jonas premiered in 2009.

It’s intriguing to think that so many shows – including some that have become pop culture – originally possessed different names. While some of the original ideas may have been intriguing, one could argue that most of the creative changes were right on the mark.