After Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Brought Back Weekend Update (Instead Of Hosting The Emmys), The Internet Had Thoughts

After getting delayed due to the strikes, the 75th Emmy winners were finally announced, and boy was it an exciting ceremony! In honor of its 75th year, the telecast looked back at some of the most impactful moments in television and some of the biggest shows in the last several decades. It was arguably the best Emmys in years, and that's in large part thanks to some of the cast reunions that took place. Among those reunions, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler came together for Weekend Update, and fans were in love.

The two hosted the fan-favorite Saturday Night Live mock newscast from 2004 to 2006, and they were an iconic duo way before they were famous. They have had their fair share of hosting duties, having hosted the Golden Globes numerous times, plus Fey and Poehler are even touring together. So, it makes sense that they came back together for this.

For the Emmys, while they didn’t host, -- Anthony Anderson was tapped for that job -- they did return to the newsdesk to present Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and it was like no time had passed. Plenty of fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts, with one fan wondering why in the world they weren’t asked to host:

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler were there the whole time and didn’t host!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z3jmXAgw6sJanuary 16, 2024 See more

Following Jo Koy’s Golden Globes bomb, viewers have been more cautious about hosts in the midst of awards season. While Anderson did a fine job at the Emmys, one person couldn’t help but point out just how great the Weekend Update bit was, and how the SNL alums would have been fabulous hosts:

having tina fey and amy poehler do weekend update mid emmys show is better than any hosting bit anyone could've come up with pic.twitter.com/dxxJQflJ53January 16, 2024 See more

After it was announced that the reunion would be happening, some fans quickly posted their excitement as well, writing things like:

Weekend Update with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler coming up at the #EMMYS! 🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨January 16, 2024 See more

Another fan used a very fitting Meryl Streep meme to convey their excitement about the SNL reunion:

TINA FEY AND AMY POEHLER WEEKEND UPDATE BIT AT THE EMMYS WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/M2wNgavyTfJanuary 16, 2024 See more

Both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have occasionally returned to SNL, either to host or make a surprise cameo, since their respective exits. Most recently, Poehler returned to Weekend Update with Aubrey Plaza when the April actress hosted, and she got back into the rhythm of Leslie Knope.

However, seeing them at the newsdesk together and presenting like they are presenting Weekend Update, not to mention the intro that came right before, will take anyone back 20 years. Even Fox, yeah, that's right, the network, had to get in on it:

I didn’t realize how much I needed this Tina Fey and Amy Poehler #Emmys mome. #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/KRFdxSG8SYJanuary 16, 2024 See more

Considering it’s been almost 20 years since Fey and Poehler did Weekend Update together, it was a nice surprise during the Emmys. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time they do it either. I could totally see them making a surprise appearance on SNL or bringing this kind of energy to next year's Emmys as the co-hosts. Either way, it’s clear that fans loved it and desperately want more of these two together.

Meanwhile, the 75th Emmys crowned the best in television, with The Bear, Succession, and Beef winning bit. While there were some notable snubs, the ceremony was still one to watch, as so many talented folks took home trophies and a plethora of memorable reunions happened.

The Emmys are available to watch with a Hulu subscription, so fans will be able to go back and relive all of the best moments, including Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler’s Weekend Update reunion. Then, to see what's going on on Weekend Update now, SNL returns to the 2024 TV schedule this Saturday, and you'll be able to watch it on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.