Today Show's Anchors Were Thrilled About Craig Melvin Replacing Hoda Kotb, But Couldn't Look More Disgusted By How He Chose To Celebrate

Hoda Kotb has been a co-anchor on Today with Savannah Guthrie since 2018, but the 2025 TV schedule will officially go on without her. Since Kotb announced her exit in September, the question high on the minds of viewers (and surely the network) has been regarding who would be her replacement . On Thursday morning’s show, the anchor's replacement was announced, and it's Craig Melvin! So, following the news of his promotion, he celebrated with his thrilled co-workers. However, they clearly do not share his taste in celebratory beverages.

As announced on a Thursday morning Today segment, Melvin will officially take over for Hoda Kotb on Monday, January 13, 2025 (alongside Savannah Guthrie) following Kotb’s last day on Friday, January 10. To celebrate, the NBC anchor raised a glass of bourbon with the rest of the team. However, the toast led to a hilarious reaction photo from the whole crew. Check it out:

Craig Melvin was joined by the NBC team -- Sheinelle Jones, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly -- in a toast photo that had them smiling with Melvin’s dark liquor of choice.

However, in the next photograph after their toast, his coworkers seemed absolutely disgusted with his pick for a drink. Bush Hager and Guthrie called the beverage “awful” amidst taking a sip “for” him, whilst Melvin seemed pretty pleased with it. You could say Craig Melvin is about to bring a new flavor to Today!

Kotb shared in the segment that she’s excited to “throw a party” on her final day, whilst Guthrie claimed they’d be celebrating her that entire week. That puts the current co-anchor just two months away from her new chapter. She previously said that after turning 60, she realized it was time for her to “try something new” . The longtime host has also talked about her hopes to work in the wellness space, and she has things “that are percolating” that she’s hoping to have “fully formed soon.”

As far as Today With Hoda & Jenna goes, it was also announced that the 4th hour will become Today With Jenna & Friends, and feature Jenna Bush Hager with a rotating second host. During the announcement, Jenna joked that she’s “single and ready to mingle” on the new chapter of the show.

Despite their unhappy reactions to the bourbon, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the NBC team showed a lot of excitement and encouragement toward Craig Melvin about his new job. Guthrie shared that the announcement among the staff led to people breaking into applause, and Kotb said this to Melvin:

You were literally made for this job. You are that kind of good. You have all of the things that this job needs. You’re the right person for it.

Al Roker also chimed in during the announcement via Zoom to tell Melvin he is “so worthy” for the job.

And so, a new chapter soon begins!