Tom Selleck Has Been Saying CBS Made A Mistake With Blue Bloods For Months, But He's Not The Only Cast Member Who Sees The Cancelation As A 'Real Loss'

We recently learned more about why Tom Selleck is “frustrated” Blue Bloods has been a casualty of the cancelation cycle at CBS, but while he’s been the most vocal about the series ending too soon, he’s not the only cast member of the long-running series to be feeling disappointment as we inch closer and closer to the release of the final season hitting the 2024 TV schedule . His co-star Bridget Moynahan recently shared her feelings, too.

Moynahan, like Selleck, has been with Blue Bloods since it first started airing all the way back in 2010. In the series she plays Erin, the daughter of family patriarch Frank Reagan, and she’s spent a lot of time filming Reagan family dinners and getting close to the other cast members on the show. When asked about the prospect of the drama ending, she got honest, similar to how her co-star has, telling TV Line :

I think we’re all a little disappointed. We’ve had such a good time. We all want to be there. It’s a real loss.

One of the things that can be tough about acting is that work is not always consistent. People might meet on the set of a Netflix TV show that gets canceled after one season, or might only be on a movie set for a few weeks before switching to another project. So, for Blue Bloods to go on for more than a decade is, while not unheard of, irregular. And the cast and crew have spent a lot of time together because of it.

In fact, Moynahan referred to the work as a “constant” in her life, going more into detail about how close she is with co-stars who include the aforementioned Selleck but also Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Len Cariou and many, many more.

This was our daily lives for 14 years. And we've all experienced together major life moments together, whether it's births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we've had it all together.

Selleck has spoken out in the past about being “disappointed” with CBS as well, but he’s explained why pretty eloquently. The show is in a tough slot on Friday nights. Yet, despite this it has managed to not only continue but to thrive in the ratings for 14 seasons. In fact, at the time the network decided to drop the show, it was still one of the higher-rated performers on network TV.

To its credit, CBS didn’t just unceremoniously add Blue Bloods to the list of canceled and ending shows in 2024 . They slow-rolled its ending, and fans got new episodes last spring, with more coming this fall. Those new episodes will hit the schedule on October 18.