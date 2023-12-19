‘Another Hail Mary By Lizzo’s Team’: Tour Wardrobe Designer’s Lawyer Responds After Singer Tries To Get Retaliatory Suit Dismissed

Months ago, rapper and singer Lizzo found herself embroiled in a few legal situations. The first involved claims of misconduct, which were leveled against her by ex dancers from her Amazon series in August. Another lawsuit was filed against her in September and came from the entertainer’s former tour wardrobe designer, Asha Daniels. She accused the “Good as Hell” singer of illegal retaliatory termination as well as sexual and racial discrimination. The star herself is now reportedly looking to get the suit thrown out. With that, Daniels’ lawyer issued a response to the attempt.

What’s Going On With The Legal Situation Involving Lizzo And Her Former Designer?

Lizzo and her Big Grrl Big Touring, Inc. contend that Asha Daniels should not be able to lean on California’s legal system while she’s in Europe and working for a Delaware-based corporation. On the heels of those arguments being presented, Ron Zambrano – Daniels’ lawyer – released a statement that was shared with Deadline . Not only did he chastise the sentiments that were shared by the Grammy winner and her company but Zambrano also stated that he and his team saw this “Hail Mary” coming:

This motion was expected and is yet another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims, as she has done to the three other plaintiffs who have sued her for similar allegations of harassment, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination.

Ron Zambrano’s client accused the multi-hyphenate of fostering a “toxic work environment” and for purportedly creating a “culture of racism and bullying” amid the tour for her fourth album, Special. The songstress and her team, for their part, claim that amid her “brief employment by BGBT,” the designer “refused to comply with instructions from her supervisors and tour management.” It’s also alleged that Asha Daniels “failed to perform the work that she was assigned” and later “played hooky and refused to show up for work.” In regard to the group’s reasoning for Daniels’ termination, Zambrano shared the following sentiments:

Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct, but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum.

The entertainer, who’s nearly reached EGOT status , as well as her team at Lavely & Singer want their demurrer motion to be heard on January 24, 2024. It remains to be seen just how that situation plays out.

Where Do Things Stand When It Comes To The Lawsuit Involving The Performer’s Ex Dancers?

Also still in flux is the court case that stemmed from allegations made by the three former dancers who worked with the singer. Noelle Rodriguez, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams worked with her on the show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (which is streamable for Prime Video subscribers). Also represented by Ron Zambrano, the trio accused the performer – whose birth name is Melissa Jefferson – of creating a work environment filled with sexual harassment, racism and “false imprisonment.” The three also alleged that they were forced to participate in sex shows and that religious ideology was imposed upon them.

Days after the lawsuit was filed, Lizzo responded to the allegations , denying them and saying that they were “too outrageous” not to address. In the same statement, she said that it’s never her intention to “make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.” These claims arrive amid the “Truth Hurts” singer’s rise within the entertainment industry. She’s seen increased singing and acting opportunities as of late ( including a cameo on The Mandalorian ). What seemingly made the claims more shocking to the public was the fact that the star of the Love, Lizzo documentary has established herself as a celebrity who supports body positivity .

Lizzo previously filed to have her former dancers’ suit dismissed as well, and a hearing on the matter was held on November 27. As it stands, the presiding judge has yet to make a ruling on that matter. We can only wait for updates on that matter as well as the ongoing legal situation involving Asha Daniels.