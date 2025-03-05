Traitors Star Gabby Windey Got Married For $799, And Other Fun Details From Her On-A-Whim Wedding

If there’s one tried-and-true MVP on the 2025 TV schedule ’s reality TV front, it’s gotta be The Traitors’ Gabby Windey, known on the internet lovingly now as “Gaggy”. After starting as one of the most quiet contestants on the series available to stream with a Peacock subscription , she’s had standout moment after standout moment, and she could be on her way to becoming one of the winners of Season 3. Now, ahead of the finale this week, Gabby shared a big personal win: She recently got married!

When Gabby Windey came out in the summer of 2023 , she shared that she had found love with comedian Robby Hoffman (after even being inspired to pursue women for the first time by a reality show ). Now, we’ve learned the pair officially tied the knot back in January in Las Vegas. Check out the pics:

How cute are they? Now, as you might have noticed, it’s not the typical lavish wedding we see from celebs. As Gabby Windey told Cosmopolitan , the ceremony actually came together in a matter of days when she and Robby were evacuating Los Angeles during the wildfires. After packing as many belongings as they could in an hour and a half, they ended up driving out to Las Vegas (after Palm Springs didn’t pan out), where one hotel gave them a penthouse suite.

When they found themselves in the gorgeous hotel room, apparently Gabby Windey turned to her partner and asked: “Should we get married?” As Windey told the magazine:

It’s giving Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey when they divorced and came back together after 9/11. They were like, 'No, actually, we do want to be together because the world is ending.' It was just us two. We did everything in two days.

Adorably enough, Robby asked a friend to make a crossword puzzle (since the couple usually do crossword puzzles together in the morning) that ended up reading “Will You Marry Me, Gabby?” After the couple became officially engaged, they had their engagement dinner at the Wynn buffet over crab legs. The next day, Robby found the rings and the chapel while Gabby went dress shopping. As Robby shared:

Our wedding was $799. That included the limousine. That included the photos. That included the minister.

Considering most weddings are around $30,000, the couple saved a whole lot of money by going to Vegas and having their 20-minute ceremony. Robby called it “perfect,” and Gabby said it was “literally the best night” of her life. They walked down the aisle to “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan and were married by a red sneaker-wearing minister named Reverend Nature.

Gabby Windey first became a reality TV star when she was one of the women on Season 26’s The Bachelor. After becoming co-runner-up with Rachel Recchia, the pair famously had the first joint season of The Bachelorette, which led to a short-lived engagement. Windey followed up her time in Bachelor Nation by going on Dancing With the Stars ’ Season 31 and earning second place.

Next up, we’ll have to see if Gabby Windey got to split some of The Traitors' money with her fellow faithfuls. Will Danielle be voted out ? Will the faithfuls figure out Brittany? We’ll find out this Thursday, March 6, when the finale and reunion premieres.

However, in the meantime, let's all say congratulations to the happy married couple!