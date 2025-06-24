Georgie And Mandy's Montana Jordan Got Married, And I Love How Many Of His Co-Stars Were There In Loving Support

It's only fitting that as Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage prepares for its Season 2 return on the 2025 TV schedule, actor Montana Jordan gets his own married life underway. After announcing his engagement in January, the couple tied the knot recently, and it's so great that his co-stars were there to celebrate as well.

After welcoming a child with Jenna Weeks in 2024, the couple finally tied the knot in a ceremony that feels fitting of the Texas vibes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Check out the photos posted by his co-star Emily Osment, in which we see Montana Jordan rocking a white cowboy hat, and his CBS co-stars soaking up the fun:

As seen above, Osment made her way to the ceremony, along with other Georgie & Mandy co-stars Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Raegan Revord, and Jessie Prez. Other pictures showed that EPs Chuck Lorre and Steve Holland were there as well. I don't see any pictures of Connor actor Dougie Baldwin, unfortunately, so he might've had other plans and couldn't attend. His loss, though, it looks like.

Let's hope Montana Jordan can carry all the lessons he learned from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage into his new life with Jenna Weeks and his daughter. In the Young Sheldon spinoff, we've seen plenty of reasons why Georgie and Mandy will split up. The show does a good job at mirroring the actual problems that plague newlyweds, so it could be a handy learning tool for how to have a happy marriage.

Aside from the actual plot of the show, it's so great to see just how much of the cast of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage was present at his wedding. While it's true some of these actors had a carry-over relationship from the final seasons of Young Sheldon, this show has only been on for one season. I think it would've been totally understandable if any one of the main cast wasn't able to make it out for the wedding.

It would be a shame, though, considering they'd also be left out of that trip to Buc-ee's that Emily Osment posted a picture from in the middle of her photo gallery.

This joyous occasion comes before Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which feels primed to be much more dramatic than Season 1. Georgie purchased the tire store so that his father-in-law could retire, and will now face more pressure than ever to succeed in the tire business. Meanwhile, Mandy is finally in her dream job at the TV station, but she's working for a man she used to date.

We have no idea when the series will finally pull the trigger on these two splitting up. To be honest, there were moments in Season 1 that led me to believe it'd happen in the season finale, but as was the case all season, they were able to work through their issues and get back to a good place. Of course, we know what's on the way thanks to The Big Bang Theory, and can only wait for the shoe to drop as the show continues on.

Expect to see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage return for Season 2 this fall on CBS. I know it's one of my most anticipated returns for the fall, especially if we're finally going to get an episode where we see Sheldon make his first appearance in the show.