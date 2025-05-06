Rob And Amber Mariano Have Been Married For 20 Years Now, And Say Their Marriage Has Lasted Thanks To Meeting On Survivor: ‘Everything Was Hard’

News
By published

Couple goals!

From left to right: Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano attend The FanDuel Party at the Kentucky Derby at Old Forester&#039;s Paristown Hall on May 02, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel)

Season 8 of Survivor, the iconic and first All-Star season, aired about 21 years ago in 2004. That means it’s been over 20 years since we saw one of the best seasons of Survivor ever. Now, this season is legendary for plenty of reasons, however, Boston Rob and Amber Mariano’s love story might be one of the top highlights. Now, they’re looking back on that time and explaining how meeting on the show helped their marriage last as long as it has.

While chatting about her and Rob’s status as legendary Survivor players and their big marriage milestone, Amber shared a “secret” about how they’ve stayed together for so long, telling Access:

We have four daughters, and they make us so happy, and we stick together as a family. We do everything together, and we just always have so much fun, so I really think that’s just what solidified us. Twenty years have flown by. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years. We’ve had so much fun, made so many great memories, and we’re looking forward to more.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
You can stream everything from CBS primetime favorites, like Survivor, to Paramount+ originals, like 1923, on this streamer. For as little as $7.99 per month, you can get access to it all. Or if you'd like to add Showtime into the mix and take away ads, you can pay $12.99 per month.

View Deal

She’s right, 20 years have flown by. Also, it’s crazy to think about all of this, because I was 5 years old when their first season together aired, and over the years, I’ve loved seeing Amber and Rob's relationship updates.

They truly are relationship goals because they’ve been together for so long and seem to keep things “fun.”As Rob said, their relationship began in a place where they literally had to worry about survival, and that has put their lives after that in perspective, as he explained:

Every day is fun. That’s how our relationship started. We kind of started on a place, on an island, where everything was hard, so after that everything was better and easier, and it has been ever since.

How To Watch Survivor

During the Survivor Season 48 premiere, Jeff Probst, wearing his trademark shirt, hat, and necklace, observes the contestants.

(Image credit: CBS)

You can watch Survivor live on CBS every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.

He makes a good point, they met in a place where they were more worried about shelter and water than the typical (and less life-threatening) trials and tribulations of life in the modern (and non-televised) world. Beginning their relationship there had to be difficult, between the survival aspect and the reality TV piece. So, when they returned to normal life, “everything,” as Rob said, “was better and easier.”

Now, they’ve been together for two decades, and they’re still going strong.

Along with being a dad of four, Rob is quite the reality competition star, with his turn on the latest season of The Traitors (which aired on the 2025 TV schedule and you can watch it with a Peacock subscription) being a new and major career highlight. After that and Deal or No Deal Island, though, he said he needs a break. However, he did say Amber would do very well on Deal or No Deal Island, and personally, I’d love to see her back in the game.

In my dream scenario, they’d both return for Survivor 50 alongside a bunch of previous players. However, I fear that might be a bit far-fetched. Although never say never. Survivor clearly has a special place in their hearts and relationship, and maybe, someday, they’ll return to that island. While I dream about that, though, I’m just happy Rob and Amber are still going strong 20 years later!

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

The Person Who Drove Through Jennifer Aniston's Gate Is Now The Subject Of An Investigation

Is Kelly Clarkson Done Writing Breakup Songs? She Revealed Her Latest Single Was Inspired By A Popular TV Show: ‘It’s Not Weird, Man’

Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Celebrating After Star Wars Day, And I’m Just Focused On The Sweet Revenge Of The Sith Shirt He’s Wearing
See more latest
Most Popular
Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) speaks to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Celebrating After Star Wars Day, And I’m Just Focused On The Sweet Revenge Of The Sith Shirt He’s Wearing
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick look at a phone with faces of worry in Another Simple Favor.
Another Simple Favor Is Wild, And Director Paul Feig Explained Why It Needed To Be 'Out Of Control'
Piers Morgan speaks on Fox News, while Kanye West appears on Piers Morgan Uncensored
'You're Not Gonna Take Inches Off My D**k, Bro': What Kanye West And Piers Morgan Discussed Before The Rapper Abruptly Exited Their Interview
Kathryn Han enthusiastically pointing while Chase Sui Wonders looks exasperated on The Studio
As The Studio Is Renewed For Season 2, I Love What The EP Told Me Was Her 'Favorite Thing' For Kathryn Hahn To Say On The Apple TV+ Show
Grant Gustin wearing The Flash uniform without mask
Grant Gustin Had A Cutesy Response When Asked Who Should Play The Flash In James Gunn's New DC Universe
Jennifer Aniston barely smiling in The Morning Show.
The Person Who Drove Through Jennifer Aniston's Gate Is Now The Subject Of An Investigation
Jean smiling in fancy dress looking out at city in American Psycho
I Love American Psycho Vet Chloë Sevigny's Pitch To Return For The Remake, And Am Amused By How She Referred To The Director's Now-Dead DCU Movie
the thunderbolts team
Did Thunderbolts*’ Void Get Other Marvel Heroes? The Movie’s Writer Offers Honest Thoughts
Kelly Clarkson&#039;s music video for &quot;Where Have You Been&quot;
Is Kelly Clarkson Done Writing Breakup Songs? She Revealed Her Latest Single Was Inspired By A Popular TV Show: ‘It’s Not Weird, Man’
Jennifer Garner talking on The View.
Jennifer Garner Has A Lot Of Nicknames, But I Wasn't Prepared For The Sweet Fan Responses On Her Just 'Jen To Most' Post