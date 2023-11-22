I try not to be a person of many grudges, as those sorts of feelings don’t exactly get you anywhere. But there’s a special place in my heart that harbors a good number of bad feelings pertaining to the cancellation of TV shows I really happened to dig. So pull up a chair and prepare, as I’m about to rattle off 32 TV cancellations I’m still mad about.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Alcatraz

One 13 episode season in 2012 was all we got of this supernatural mindbender, where prisoners that randomly disappeared from Alcatraz returned decades later. When this show vanished, it left one of its leads in a potentially fatal cliffhanger, and deprived the world of weekly doses of Sam Neill.

(Image credit: TriStar Television)

The Last Tycoon

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book of the same name, The Last Tycoon entertained Prime Video subscribers in 2017. Nine episodes was all we got of Matt Bomer’s tragically dreamy studio head, in a series that used old Hollywood to scratch the itch that Mad Men left behind. Scripts for Season 2 are sitting somewhere in writer Billy Ray’s office, waiting for someone to call “Action!”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Resident Evil

When your story depends on jumping back and forth between the present and the future, the gap in the middle is where the fun lies. And for Netflix’s Resident Evil, we’ll never get the full story about what the Wesker family went through between pre and post-apocalyptic events. Though with the untimely passing of Lance Reddick, it would have been daunting to find a new Albert to fill his shoes.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip

Aaron Sorkin’s dramedy take on the behind the scenes of an SNL clone failed to capture the energy of actually funny sketches. That could have easily been worked on, as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip was a very effective drama, with Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford anchoring an amazing ensemble that included Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson, among others.

(Image credit: HBO)

Perry Mason

Perry Mason’s Season 2 finale became a series finale, thanks to HBO’s surprise cancellation . Which means Matthew Rhys’ titular detective will be cooling his heels in prison indefinitely, with no updates on how he picks up the pieces in the aftermath of his latest bombshell of a case. Another period-set beauty that’s been yanked too soon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Westworld

One more season. That’s all Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy needed to close out Westworld properly. I don’t care if Season 4’s finale seems to tie things off, there was one more season of robot madness to be had, and as a Michael Crichton fan I feel cheated.

(Image credit: HBO)

Lovecraft Country

While there were some serious rumors behind the possible reason for Lovecraft Country's cancellation , I still mourn what was supposed to happen in Season 2. With a radically different United States forming what Blavity reported to be the story behind Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, Mischa Green’s wild visions were too awesome to cancel this early.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television )

Drive

There was a time when Fox was known for its cancel-happy nature, and 2007’s Drive was caught up in that era. An illegal cross-country race had several pairs of contestants racing for glory and survival, with Nathan Fillion, Melanie Lynskey, and Emma Stone among them. Only six episodes were made, with two being aired as online exclusives, and the overall story remaining unfulfilled.

(Image credit: ABC)

Castle

You know it’s a problem when you’re an eight season show like Castle and your series finale is still a rush job. I still get whiplash when considering Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) and Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) going from a near fatal shooting to a happily ever after, one scene long time jump, set seven years into the future.

(Image credit: MRC)

Counterpart

J.K. Simmons learning to live with his parallel universe self, in a Cold War-tinged espionage thriller. That’s all I should have to say when it comes to Starz’s Counterpart, which was cancelled after two seasons. This is the type of show that definitely should have had a longer life, even if it was just a five season wonder like Alias.

(Image credit: ABC)

Agent Carter

Somehow, somewhere in the ABC boardrooms, Agent Carter just wasn’t doing well enough to stay on the air. Meanwhile, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. went on for seven seasons. Not to knock that other series, but Hayley Atwell’s Sharon Carter deserved a lengthier run that enriched the MCU.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Human Target

Watching Human Target was, almost literally, a blast of weekly entertainment. Mark Valley, Jackie Earle Haley, and Chi McBride’s DC Comics action/comedy was light, fun, and packed with thrills. Each new assignment for their team was a treat to behold, and the “mission of the week” style varied things up enough that it was exciting to learn what was next.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Dark Angel

here was a mythos in play in James Cameron's Dark Angel, and plans for a third season of Jessica Alba’s genetically engineered hero Max already in the works. Cameron wrote and executive produced on the show, as well as directed what became the series finale for Season 2.

(Image credit: Universal Television)

M.A.N.T.I.S.

Legendary actor Carl Lumbly got to be a TV superhero in M.A.N.T.I.S., and the role fit him like the suit that gave Dr. Miles Hawkins the ability to walk again. A superhero/man of science that flies around in a cool stealth ship and fights crime? And he’s played by Carl Lumbly? This two season epic never got its due, with a bummer ending supposedly closing the loop, and that’s an injustice.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gentefied

I’m sensing the old fashioned Netflix 28-day viewership rule was what canned Gentefied, a glorious dramedy about the Morales family and their ups and downs in California. Celebrating the Latinx experience, while also focusing on the sociopolitical issues the family faced, it was a heartwarming as it was hysterical.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Am Not Okay With This

You shouldn’t legally be allowed to end a series like I Am Not Okay With This on a cliffhanger that massive. With Sydney (Sophia Lillis) moving into an uncertain future with her telekinetic powers, and after that shocking departure of a main character, Netflix’s one season wonder still has me wanting to see the next chapter.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Pen15

I got attached to Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s awkward adventures through middle school in Pen15. There was still a lot of ground for the girls to cover, and not having them around makes my Hulu subscription a little less funny.

(Image credit: Hulu)

I Love You America, With Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America was a mix of sketch comedy and discussion that tackled issues of the modern world in 2017. Running for only one season, it was a great compliment to other shows like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, as it helped us all see the world a bit clearer through laughter.

(Image credit: Universal)

Free Agents

Remakes of international shows like Free Agents don’t always work. But when they do, it’s usually because of amazing teams like Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn. Playing co-workers awkwardly navigating a workplace romance, half of its 8 episodes aired on TV, until its cancellation.

(Image credit: Conaco)

The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien

The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien ended way too soon, full stop. NBC’s decision to revert the show to its previous host, Jay Leno, was one of the most upsetting late night decisions in history. A little over half a year was all Conan got in the big chair, but wow did he make it work.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Tick

Amazon’s attempt at making The Tick into a series was absolutely worth the time and energy given to making its two season run. Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman’s The Tick and Arthur were a match made in comedy heaven, and the constant questioning of reality made it all even more enjoyable to follow.

(Image credit: FOX)

The Critic

Even before I became a professional entertainment journalist, The Critic was the type of sarcastic animated comedy I have always dug. Jon Lovitz’ Jay Sherman was bounced around between networks, and even got a short lived run of online shorts. None of it was ever enough, as the sharp writing and movie parodies never missed.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mr. Mayor

NBC’s Mr. Mayor ended after two seasons, setting up the ultimate cliffhanger with Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) and Deputy Mayor Arpi (Holly Hunter) squaring off in a mayoral race for control of L.A. But at least Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) got some good news to close things out, which left me with one last precious laugh before the curtain.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

The Mick

Fox’s two-season sitcom The Mick was flat out hysterical on its own merit, as Kaitlin Olson’s irresponsible aunt made for a problematic babysitter. However, fan theories that it was secretly the show that It’s Always Sunny’s Sweet Dee imagined herself a part of in “The Gang Saves The Day” episode only makes me miss it that much more.

(Image credit: CBS Television Studios)

The Millers

Will Arnett, Beau Bridges, J.B. Smoove, and Margo Martindale formed a solid main bench for CBS’s The Millers, and to the show’s credit it did last two seasons. At the same time, that wasn’t nearly enough for me; and this is coming from someone who’s super picky about their sitcom preferences.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Mr. Sunshine

Matthew Perry running a sports arena sounds like a fun logline. The reality lived up to the potential, as one season of ABC’s Mr. Sunshine banked on Perry’s sarcastic charm. Surrounding him with co-stars like Andrea Anders, Nate Torrence, and Allison Janney only sweetened the pot, but the show didn’t even get to air all 13 episodes produced before cancellation.

(Image credit: NBC)

A.P. Bio

A.P. Bio always seemed to be fighting to make the grade, even after making the jump from NBC to Peacock. Four seasons saw Glenn Howerton scheming to make his life better, while developing somewhat of a heart over time. Unfortunately, this series has sat down and shut up forever.

(Image credit: FX)

The Strain

The Strain was supposed to last for four to five seasons, with FX ultimately ending the series in Season 4 . Adapting Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s trilogy depicting a vampire apocalypse, the trimmed episode orders and four season run was satisfying to a degree. At the same time, I still wonder what new twists could have happened in that phantom Season 5.

(Image credit: FOX)

Firefly

Will the cancellation of Firefly ever be forgiven? I certainly don’t think so. Even with the confusing episode order and Fox’s lack of support for the show, the adventures of the Nathan Fillion-led crew of outlaws was pure joy. And no, Serenity didn’t curb my appetite for future chapters; it only made it grow.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Crazy Ones

Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar as a father/daughter ad exec team was almost like capturing lightning in a bottle. CBS had that lightning with The Crazy Ones, and its single 22-episode season is all the proof one needed. For a sitcom to be this funny, and to have equally funny outtakes to run each week, is nothing short of a miracle.

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Dark Shadows (Revival)

It wasn’t NBC’s fault that the Dark Shadows revival happened to debut at the same time the Gulf War was raging in 1991. Ratings were hard to secure, and we only got 12 episodes of Barnabas Collins (Ben Cross) and the supernatural/gothic happenings that surrounded his family. Don't expect the Johnny Depp reboot if you seek this one out, because this revival was closer to the serious tone of the original.

(Image credit: NBC)

Quantum Leap (OG)

Look, I know we have the new Quantum Leap, and everyone wants the potential return of Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula). That still doesn’t make up for the final episode of NBC’s original series in 1993 ending with nothing but a title card telling us that Sam never made it home. Ziggy tells me that’s still 100% not cool, and needs to be fixed pronto.

And there you have it: a bushel of TV cancellations that still, to this day, has me wondering "what if..." It'll never stop either, as there's always a new series or an ongoing narrative just waiting to be plucked before its time. Again, while I don't like to hold grudges, it's almost a sure-fire conversation starter if you mention one of these shows while I'm around.