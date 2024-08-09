32 TV Character Deaths That Still Break Our Hearts

When it comes to TV shows, character deaths are relatively common, as plenty of shows have axed main or supporting players throughout their runs. Feelings over such casualties can vary, with some eliciting waves of tears and others causing people to celebrate. What we’re going to discuss here are the fictional fatalities that fall into that first category. So break out the tissues as we discuss the notable demises that still break our hearts.

Joyce Summers (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

To say that Buffy the Vampire Slayer features its fair share of brutal and otherworldly deaths would be an understatement. Yet it’s the natural passing of Buffy’s mom, Joyce Summers, that arguably still hurts fans the most today. The matriarch dies in Season 5 due to a brain aneurysm, and her body is ultimately found by her daughter. Joyce’s death shakes Buffy and her friends to their cores, but it also prompts them to grow up and take a greater step towards adulthood.

Nate Fisher (Six Feet Under)

Mortality is a major theme of Six Feet Under and, while every main character’s demise is chronicled by the end of the show, one that really sticks out is the passing of lead character Nate Fisher. Diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, Nate dies of a brain hemorrhage in a hospital with his brother, David, by his side. While Nate’s death prompts his family to cope with their grief and ultimately move forward with their lives amid the series’ final episodes, it’s a gut-wrenching development nonetheless.

Glenn Rhee (The Walking Dead)

The Walking Dead ’s heartbreaking deaths are all painful in some way or another, but few can hold a candle to the moment Glenn Rhee is killed off . In Season 7, the thoughtful young man dies at the hands of the Saviors’ leader, Negan, who beats him to death with his barbed wire baseball bat, Lucille. Glenn’s death itself is sad, but it’s even more unfortunate considering that he leaves behind his wife, Maggie, and their unborn child.

Prue Halliwell (Charmed)

Drama between Charmed cast members Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty is said to be a contributing factor to the death of the latter actress’ character, Prue Halliwell. At the end of Season 3, Prue is murdered by a demon named Shax. In addition to marking the end of the character, this event also serves as a turning point for the remaining Halliwell sisters.

Hank Schrader (Breaking Bad)

Special Agent Hank Schrader is one of the best Breaking Bad characters and arguably has one of the most distressing deaths in the franchise’s history. Following a shootout, Hank is killed by neo-Nazi leader Jack Welker in the acclaimed episode “Ozymandias.” Schraeder’s drug-dealing brother-in-law, Walter White, witnesses the event and is left distraught. The loss of Hank is tremendous, and the only point of comfort is that Walt later avenges him by killing Jack.

Bill McNeal (NewsRadio)

The passing of comedian Phil Hartman in 1998 is what prompted the producers of the hit NBC sitcom NewsRadio to kill off his character, Bill McNeal, ahead of the fifth and final season. It’s explained in the premiere that Bill died (off-screen) from a heart attack, and his co-workers mourn him heavily. The episode is an emotional tribute to the character and the work of the great Hartman.

Dr. Mark Greene (ER)

One of the key storylines from ER Season 8 involves Dr. Mark Greene dealing with a serious brain cancer diagnosis. His health sadly declines as the season goes on and, in the penultimate episode, Greene dies. The situation is truly bittersweet as, before he passes on Greene, he’s able to spend time with his wife, Elizabeth, and daughters, Rachel and Ella.

Ned Stark (Game Of Thrones)

Game of Thrones killed off Eddard “Ned” Stark in truly Shakespearean fashion. Joffrey Baratheon goads Stark into admitting to “treason” in order to save his children’s lives and his own. Stark eventually makes that declaration during a public hearing, though Joffrey orders him to be killed anyway, in what’s truly a devastating turn of events.

Caitlin Todd (NCIS)

Caitlin Todd’s death at the tail end of NCIS Season 2 might be one of the most tragic moments in the history of TV. The character is murdered via a sniper attack by Mossad double-agent Ari Haswari, who later reveals that he only did it to hurt Todd’s colleague, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Caitlin’s demise is only made worse by the fact that her final words are “Wow, I thought I'd die before I ever heard a complim…”

Mark Sloan (Grey's Anatomy)

Mark Sloan’s death can be attributed to injuries sustained during a plane crash in Grey’s Anatomy’s eighth season finale. Mark is taken off life support in the Season 9 premiere after being in a coma. And that tragic event only adds to the sadness that his co-workers feel after Sloan’s lover, Lexie Grey, succumbed to injuries from the crash in the Season 8 finale.

Adriana La Cerva (The Sopranos)

It’s honestly hard to feel sympathy for a lot of the characters on The Sopranos, but Adriana La Cerva deserves some. La Cerva, who’s aware of fiancée Christopher Moltisanti’s mob dealings, eventually becomes a mole for the feds after being busted for drug possession. After she tells Chris about this and tries to convince him to disappear with her, he tells his uncle, Tony Soprano, who has Adriana killed.

Jonathan Kent (Smallville)

DC Comics fans surely know that there are many continuities in which Clark Kent’s adopted father, Jonathan Kent, dies. However, that doesn’t make seeing him die from a heart attack – while surrounded by Clark and Martha Kent – in the 100th episode of Smallville any easier.

Mrs. Dolores Landingham (The West Wing)

A character as endearing as The West Wing’s Mrs. Dolores Landingham doesn’t deserve to die at all. With that, many would surely agree that she didn’t deserve to be killed by a drunk driver near the end of Season 2. Landingham’s death still marks one of the most shocking moments in TV history .

Charlie Pace (Lost)

Of the various deaths that occurred on Lost, Charlie Pace’s passing still arguably hurts more than others. The fan-favorite character was killed off during the events of the third season’s finale. It’s in that installment that Charlie is doomed to drown after Mikhail Bakunin blows a hole in the underwater Looking Glass Station, though he dies a hero due to the fact that he saves some of his comrades.

Chet Hunter (Boy Meets World)

The father of Shawn and Jack Hunter, Chet died suddenly during Boy Meets World’s sixth season after suffering from two heart attacks. While the patriarch passes on before being able to formally reconcile with Shawn, the two do so when the younger Hunter later encounters his father’s ghost.

Mr. Hooper (Sesame Street)

Many members of Generation X surely remember one of the most emotional moments in Sesame Street’s illustrious history – the death of Will Lee’s Mr. Hooper, which occurred after Lee himself passed on in 1982. The episode that tackles Hooper’s passing is a truly emotional episode that sees the members of the community paying tribute to the late store proprietor. The installment also remains a groundbreaking piece of work for its exploration of death and grief in a children’s show.

Wallace (The Wire)

16-year-old Wallace possesses one of the most heartbreaking storylines ever presented by The Wire. During the first season, the young drug dealer finds himself in a tough spot after he chooses to cooperate with authorities and provide information on the local drug trade. Ahead of a trial, Wallace is found and killed by former associates, and the sight of the teen begging for his life before the trigger is pulled is still affecting.

Mike Ehrmantraut (Breaking Bad)

The wise and stoic Mike Ehrmantraut is murdered by Walter White, following an argument, amid the final season of Breaking Bad. After being shot by Walt, Mike sits by a riverbank, where he finally passes on. Ehrmantraut’s demise is made sadder due to the fact that Walt and his associate, Todd, later dissolve his body using acid.

Tara Maclay (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

It’s during the sixth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer that Tara Maclay is sadly killed by a stray bullet to the heart. Tara’s passing ultimately plunges her girlfriend, Willow Rosenberg, into grief and pushes her towards her darker magical impulses. Willow’s rage is intense – but arguably not as explosive as the fan responses to Tara’s passing were at the time.

Henry Blake (MASH)

As humorous as MASH is, it also features some legitimately heartbreaking moments, and the death of Henry Blake at the end of Season 3 is certainly one of them. Blake is set to be discharged from military service and sent home. But, shockingly, it’s revealed at the end of “Abyssinia, Henry” that Blake’s plane has been shot down over the Sea of Japan and there are no survivors. At the time, this was a shock to viewers and to the actors involved in the scene, as it was a last-minute addition.

James Evans (Good Times)

Those who avidly watched sitcoms during the ‘70s can probably remember the night Good Times killed off family patriarch James Evans Sr. James dies off-screen at the start of Season 4, with his family receiving word of his death from a car accident in Mississippi via a telegram. In the years since that development occurred, fans have argued that James’ death marked a serious shift in quality for the Norman Lear-produced show.

Lawrence Kutner (House)

A TV character death that still hits incredibly hard is that of Lawrence Kutner, who is killed off after two seasons of House. Kutner dies by suicide, in what is an absolutely earth-shattering turn of events. What really makes this development so heartbreaking is that the exact reasons for Kutner’s decision to shoot himself are never made clear.

Edith Bunker (Archie Bunker’s Place)

Edith Bunker, one of the most iconic characters in TV history, dies in her sleep from a stroke in between the first and second seasons of All in the Family spinoff Archie Bunker’s Place. The mere notion of such a lovable character like Edith dying is sad enough, but watching her usually. boisterous husband, Archie, come to terms with her passing really tugs at the heartstrings.

Margaery Tyrell (Game Of Thrones)

Like so many Game of Thrones characters before her, Margaery Tyrell meets a brutal end. Tyrell’s death is due to the machinations of Cersei Lannister, who arranges for the Sept by Qyburn to be burned – with Margaery and many more inside of it.

Ben Sullivan (Scrubs)

Ben Sullivan doesn’t appear in many episodes of Scrubs, but he manages to leave a serious impression through his kindness and very mellow demeanor. So it’s understandable why his eventual death from leukemia is so affecting.

Poussey Washington (Orange Is The New Black)

Orange is the New Black sadly kills off Poussey Washington by having her unintentionally die by suffocation at the hands of Baxter Bayley. Her passing has a profound impact on the other residents at Litchfield Penitentiary. And, while her absence is felt as the show progresses, she at least returns via occasional flashbacks.

Anastasia "Dee" Dualla (Battlestar Galactica)

On the list of Battlestar Galactica ’s most shocking deaths is that of Anastasia “Dee” Dualla, Dee dies by suicide by shooting herself in the head – a move that’s slightly prompted by her depression over seeing how ravaged Earth (now a nuclear wasteland) is. And, if that’s not sad enough, the final motivating factor in Dee’s suicide is her reconciliation with estranged husband Lee Adoma, which happens moments before she shoots herself. Dee ultimately wants to hold on to one final moment of happiness, so she ends her life.

Fred Andrews (Riverdale)

Beloved Riverdale character Fred Andrews dies as the result of a hit-and-run incident, leaving his son, Archie, and just about everyone in their eponymous town saddened. His sendoff episode is truly beautiful, as it not only honors Fred but also his portrayer, Luke Perry, whose death necessitated Andrews’ passing.

Lincoln Campbell (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

At the end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Season 3, the titular team is forced to say goodbye to another one of its own – Lincoln Campbell. The young Inhuman sacrifices himself by flying the villainous Hive and a nuclear warhead into space, where they can detonate. While Lincoln’s death hits hard, he goes out like a true hero.

Teri Bauer (24)

A number of people meet their maker over the course of 24’s nine-season run, and one of the major characters to die early on is Teri Bauer. She loses her life to corrupt CTU operative Nina Meyers, as Nina shoots (the pregnant) Teri to cover her own tracks. Even now, it’s tough to shake the image of Jack Bauer cradling his wife’s body.

J.T. Yorke (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

Degrassi: The Next Generation fans are probably still shaken by the moment that beloved character J.T. Yorke was stabbed to death by Drake Lempkey. J.T.’s passing serves as a “loss-of-innocence” moment for his friends, who continue to cherish his memory.

Howard Hamlin (Better Call Saul)

If any TV character has ever been in the wrong place at the wrong time, it’s Better Call Saul’s Howard Hamlin. The occasionally smug – but mostly well-meaning – lawyer is savagely killed by drug dealer Lalo Salamanca at Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler’s apartment. What’s sadly ironic is that Howard goes there to tell off Jimmy and Kim for secretly sabotaging him and is merely killed by Lalo to keep his issues with Wexler and McGill quiet.