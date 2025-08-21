Florence Pugh Says One Scene Is Making Her Want To Rewatch HBO’s Girls (And She’s Spot On)

Throughout its years on the air, plenty of HBO shows have gotten the world talking. Lena Dunham's comedy Girls is definitely on that list, and folks are regularly discovering it or re-watching with a HBO Max subscription. Florence Pugh recently posted that one scene from Season 1 made her want to give the show another watch, and I think she's so spot on.

Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress who is constantly making headlines thanks to her bold fashions and film work. But she's also a fan of TV and film just like the rest of us. A clip from Girls featuring Andrew Rannells and Lena Dunham is going viral online, and the Little Women actress took to IG Story to share her love for the series as a whole. Check it out below:

I'm a Girls superfan, and I have to agree that the first scene between Elijah and Hannah was a game changing moment for the series. The dialogue is hilarious, especially when Rannells' character accuses Hannah's father of being gay. The chemsitry between the two actors was so explosive that the Book of Mormon actor appeared in every season, eventually becoming a series regular.

Lena Dunham recently mused about where the Girls characters would be years after the series finale, but it's equally fun to see the humble beginnings of the Golden Globe-winning comedy. No I'm just hoping that Pugh shares more IG stories once she actually started re-watching it from the beginning.

It's been fascinating to see how Girls has been received in the years since the finale aired back in 2017. While the show's selfish characters was originally criticized (along with comments about Lena Dunham's body), it's been having a bit of a renaissance in recent years. Namely because folks are realizing what a hilarious satire of millennials in their 20s. And the show's comedy and dramatic beats have both aged rather well. As TV addicts know, this isn't always the case with comedies.

While Florence Pugh is primarily known for being a film actress, she has popped up on the small screen in Hawkeye (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and Human Resources. But her love for Girls really makes me want to see her work with someone like Lena Dunham. We'll just have to wait and see if her new series Too Much gets renewed by Netflix. Since it's a UK-based series, it might be the perfect project to bring Pugh in.

As previously mentioned, Lena Dunham returned to the small screen with Too Much, which stars Megan Stalter. The show was a delight for Girls fans like me, but it's unclear if it'll get more episodes on Netflix.

Girls is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max and Too Much is available on Netflix as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. Now I want to know who Florence Pugh's favorite character is.