After String Of Surprising Cancellations, HGTV Just Announced A Trio Of Highly Anticipated Renewals, A Home Town Spinoff And More

I might not have previously expected HGTV to be one of the most cancellation-happy networks during the 2025 TV season, but this summer has proven to be quite unpredictable for the cable mainstay. The string of axings seemingly started in June around the time Married to Real Estate’s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson learned their show was canceled after returning home from vacation, with a bunch of other shows facing similarly doomed fates in the surrounding weeks, sparking more concerns. Now, that trend is thankfully going in the other direction.

Instead of confirming more shows are heading to the chopping block, HGTV has allayed some fears by ordering up season renewals for three of its current hits, including Tarek El Moussa and Cristina Haack’s The Flip-Off, while also revealing a delectable spread of all-new projects set to join the lineup in the near future. Let’s take a look at all the good news below.

The Flip-Off Renewed For Season 2

Arguably the biggest rewnewal update is centered around the latest home-reno show from ex-spouses Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, The Flip-Off, which had the former teaming up with current wife Heather El Moussa in competitions to see who reigns supreme in the world of flipping houses.

The first season seemed to be a winner for HGTV, thanks in part to Haack's split with Josh Hall, who exited the show early on much to viewers' delight. However, the fact that it didn't score a quick renewal had fans worried it might not happen. Then Haack and El Moussa's respective other shows got canceled, which made a second season seem like even more of a longshot.

The second season will once again be a 2 vs. 1 competition, with both the El Moussas and Haack developing better strategies after learning the ropes in Season 1. HGTV says the first season drew in more than 14 million viewers across linear and streaming, so here's hoping Round 2 will be even bigger.

Love It Or List It Renewed For Season 21

Having just debuted its impressive 20th season in April 2025, and with a new co-host after Page Turner took over for the exiting co-host Hilary Farr, Love It or List It didn't need to wait very long to get some good news from HGTV. David Visentin will get back to sharing the screen with Turner once more in 2026 for Season 21.

Renovation Aloha Renewed For Season 3

Given all the shows facing bad news, fans of Renovation Aloha were definitely worried that the series could be in trouble due to only having two seasons under the belts of hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama. The couple also appeared to be unsure of their own future when addressing a fan's Season 3 question on social media with some fingers-crossed emojis. But Season 3 is now confirmed to be in the works, aiming for a 2026 debut.

Home Town Spinoff & Four Other New Shows Ordered

Ben and Erin Napier never seem to stop working for any stretch of time while putting each season of Home Town together, but now they're doubling down for the new spinoff Home Town: Inn This Together that will air in conjunction with the newest season of the flagship series. Fans can look forward to seeing the couple join forces with local Laurel residents for a bigger-than-usual project.

The Napiers & Co. will direct their efforts to helping renovate the rundown 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel. Locals Jim, Mallorie and Josh envision the location as being ideal for a hotel and restaurant, combined with a storefront. That's where Ben and Erin will come in and mastermind how it should all go down.

While that's no doubt the most high-profile new show ordered up, here's what audiences can expect from the other four.

Cheap A$$ Beach House - No hosts named for this one, but it sounds like a genre twist for HGTV, as this show will "humorously show viewers how to own a slice of affordable paradise," per the network. I'd love more purposefully tongue-in-cheek shows on there, so I'll be keeping my eye$ on this one later in 2025.

No hosts named for this one, but it sounds like a genre twist for HGTV, as this show will "humorously show viewers how to own a slice of affordable paradise," per the network. I'd love more purposefully tongue-in-cheek shows on there, so I'll be keeping my eye$ on this one later in 2025. Tropic Like It's Hot - With its punned out title, this new show set for 2026 will center on potential buyers adding more heat into their lives with properties in the tropics.

With its punned out title, this new show set for 2026 will center on potential buyers adding more heat into their lives with properties in the tropics. Hoarding for the Holidays (working title) - Set for the upcoming holiday season, this new series will put the focus on families around the country who go absolutely all out in making sure their homes are decorated top to bottom for Christmas and more.

Set for the upcoming holiday season, this new series will put the focus on families around the country who go absolutely all out in making sure their homes are decorated top to bottom for Christmas and more. White House Christmas 2025 - A project whose name kind of says it all, HGTV will take viewers into one of the country's most lavish Christmas celebrations later in 2025.

With new shows set to debut later in 2025, and returning shows aiming to resurface in 2026, HGTV fans finally have something big to celebrate instead of just mourning all of the cancellations.