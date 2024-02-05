32 TV Wives That Regularly Put Their Husbands In Their Place

It is one of the most classic TV formulas there is: on most shows centered mostly around a particular family, the husband is an overzealous, absent-minded, scheming ignoramus and the wife is the one who holds the relationship together by bringing her spouse down to earth… and even to justice. The following are some of the most iconic TV wives who have earned a special place in our hearts for never backing down from reminding the men in their lives who the boss really is.

Debra Barone (Everybody Loves Raymond)

The show may be called Everybody Loves Raymond, but the titular sports writer (played by comedian Ray Romano) was seen constantly sparring with his wife, Debra Barone (two-time Emmy winner Patricia Heaton), over his frequent immaturity and ill-advised decisions. At least they could bond over their mutual dysfunctional relationship with Ray’s parents (played by Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts)

Jill Taylor (Home Improvement)

Home Improvement has a double meaning, referring to the attempts of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor (Tim Allen) to keep up the morale in his household, as well as maintain it with repairs and renovations. Either of those attempts has been known to prove disastrous on many occasions, as Tim’s wife (and the Taylor home’s main voice of reason), Jill (Patricia Richardson), is quick to point out to him.

Carla Turk (Scrubs)

In the second episode of Scrubs, surgeon Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and registered nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) start a relationship that leads to marriage in Season 3. It’s a mostly idyllic romance that does come with its conflicts, which are predominantly related to Turk’s friendship with J.D. (Zach Braff) — one of the most iconic pop culture bromances — which often teeters toward something deeper.

Cheryl Mabel (According To Jim)

One of the greatest mysteries in sitcom history is how Jim Mabel (Jim Belushi) manages to stay married to Cheryl (Courtney Thorne-Smith) for so long, or at all for that matter, in According to Jim. The mother of three is constantly forced to contend with the contractor’s countless lies and schemes and severely one-sided philosophies on gender dynamics.

Angie Lopez (George Lopez)

Between George Lopez’s titular blue-collar worker (played by comedian and co-creator George Lopez) and his wife, Angie (Constance Marie), she could be considered the more naive of the two, but is definitely far more level-headed. Not to mention, Angie is way out of her husband’s league in terms of looks, if we are being honest.

Claire Dunphy (Modern Family)

None of the relationships on Modern Family are necessarily perfect, but Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) really could not be more different in terms of temperament. She is easily the one who wears the pants in the household and has to bring her slightly dim-witted husband down to earth time and time again.

Louise Jefferson (The Jeffersons)

One of the things that makes The Jeffersons a spin-off as good as its parent series, All in the Family, is the conflict-heavy, yet loving, dynamic of its titular couple. There are very few things that do not get George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) burning with rage, but that is where his wife, Louise (a.k.a. "Weezy), played by Isabel Sanford, comes in to calm him down.

Marge Simpson (The Simpsons)

Arguably, the ultimate example of a TV wife forced to put up with an infantile husband just might be Marge, voiced by Julie Kavner on The Simpsons. The amount of mishaps and outright disasters that Homer (Dan Castellaneta) is directly responsible for is astounding and the fact that Matt Groening’s cultural phenomenon is the longest-running animated program of all time does not lessen this aspect of the couple’s relationship.

Skyler White (Breaking Bad)

Out of all the characters in the Breaking Bad universe — including even cold-blooded murderers like Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) — Skyler White (Emmy winner Anna Gunn) is one of the most hated among fans, which we find baffling. One might assume that audiences would have more sympathy for a woman after she discovers that her husband, Walter (Bryan Cranston) is a criminal, even if some of her subsequent decisions are certainly not ideal either.

Gina Waters-Payne (Martin)

In one of the best Tisha Campbell TV shows, Martin, the actor plays Gina Waters — the girlfriend-turned-wife of the title character, played by comedian Martin Lawrence. The businesswoman was always the radio and TV personality’s strongest supporter, but would also be the first to bring him back down to earth when need be.

Peggy Bundy (Married… With Children)

Admittedly, Katey Segal's Married... with Children character, Peggy Bundy, is, just about, the quintessential example of the ditzy sitcom wife. However, even she had a wit that made her a perfect match for her husband, Al (Ed O'Neill), and his cynical, insulting manner.

Carrie Heffernan (The King of Queens)

Doug (Kevin James) and Carrie Heffernan (Leah Remini) from The King of Queens are the kind of couple who bring out the best in each other by seeing past their respective shortcomings. That being said, Carrie would never shy away from pointing out when her mail carrier husband's shortcomings got the best of him.

Lily Munster (The Munsters)

The vampiric Lily (Yvonne DeCarlo) spends so much time on The Munsters snapping at her husband, Herman (Fred Gwynne), for his bumbling antics, it practically becomes one of her most essential characteristics. Of course, in Herman's defense, he does have a second-hand brain.

Alice Kramden (The Honeymooners)

The main selling point of The Honeymooners was Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) and his get-rich-quick schemes, something his wife, Alice (Audrey Meadows) always tries to warn him about. The bus driver would typically ignore her advice and go through with his plans, only to learn that he should have listened to her in the first place.

Trudy Proud (The Proud Family)

We have a fun idea for a game someone could play while watching either classic episodes of The Proud Family or Disney+’s reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The goal is to tally how many times Trudy Proud (Paula Jai Parker) calls out “Oscar!” when her husband (voiced by Tommy Davidson) makes an overzealous judgment or misbehaves in general on the animated series.

Amy Farrah Fowler (The Big Bang Theory)

When Mayim Bialik joined The Big Bang Theory cast as Amy Farrah Fowler, she bore many similarities to her love interest-turned-husband — the monotone and rudely forward Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). However, further down the road — and after becoming friends with Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) — she becomes the voice of reason in their relationship and, ultimately, makes him a better person.

Audrey Bingham (Rules Of Engagement)

Patrick Warburton's Jeff Bingham claimed to be the one who knew all the eponymous Rules of Engagement in this CBS sitcom. Of course, his wife, Audrey (Megyn Price) was truly the more level-headed and sensible one between them.

Kitty Forman (That '70s Show)

The often forcibly optimistic Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) usually tries to ignore or downplay the cynicism and overt rudeness that Red (Kurtwood Smith) directs toward her or the rest of the That ’70s Show cast. However, she has been known to totally fly off the handle and leave her normally outspoken husband speechless and history would certainly repeat itself in the Netflix sequel series, That ‘90s Show.

Rainbow Johnson (Black-ish)

On Black-ish, Anthony Anderson’s Andre “Dre” Johnson is certainly the more strict parent than his wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) to their five children. This is among the reasons why Rainbow often boldly plays offense with her husband, in addition to when she believes his actions or ideas are completely absurd.

Jamie Buchman (Mad About You)

The title of Mad About You has two meanings. Not only does it refer to how madly in love with each other Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt) are, but it also references how, literally, "mad" they tend to get at each other — especially Jamie for her husband's typically innocent mistakes.

Lois Griffin (Family Guy)

Peter Griffin (voiced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane) is lazy, infantile, and problematic to a cartoonish degree (which, admittedly, is fitting, given that he is a cartoon). Of course, this leaves his wife, Lois (Alex Borstein), to hold things together, which often involves doing her best to keep Peter from making an even bigger fool of himself.

Estelle Costanza (Seinfeld)

It becomes clear how George Costanza (Jason Alexander) turned out to be the most neurotic of all the Seinfeld characters when you meet his parents. All Frank (Jerry Stiller) and Estelle (Estelle Harris) do is keep each other in check — or, more accurately, heinously scold each other — but most might agree that Frank often deserves it more.

Jordan Sullivan (Scrubs)

In reality, Jordan Sullivan (Christa Miller) is never actually married to Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) during the duration of Scrubs because it is learned they divorced before Season 1. However, the bulk of their post-marriage, romantic relationship could be described as an intense quarrel of dry, mean-spirited sarcastic wit that makes them a perfect match for one another.

Lois (Malcolm In The Middle)

Hal — Bryan Cranston’s role in Malcolm in the Middle — is an undeniably loving and devoted father, but he is also an accident-prone nervous nelly. So, it is a good thing that he and their four (and later five) sons have Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) to keep things afloat, if not with a little tough love.

Jay Kyle (My Wife And Kids)

Even the best TV wives have their shortcomings, such as Janet “Jay” Kyle (Tisha Campbell) from My Wife and Kids, who was always quick to put on the defense whenever her family criticized her naiveté. Well, two can play that game and Jay is a fierce participant, especially when her husband, Michael (co-creator Damon Wayans), lets his childish ego run wild or takes his strict parenting style too far.

Beth Smith (Rick And Morty)

Much like her scientist father, Rick Sanchez (formerly voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland and replaced by Ian Cardoni), Beth Smith (Sarah Charlke) is smart and independent, but also brutally honest when it comes to criticizing her loved ones. As far as we are concerned, these qualities make her a perfect match for Jerry (Chris Parnell), who is often in need of being told when he has made, or is about to make, a huge, potentially life-threatening mistake.

Wilma Flintstone (The Flintstones)

The qualities that make Wilma Flintstone (originally voiced by Jane Vander Pyl in the early 1950s and 1960s) one of the all-time greatest TV wives are, essentially, the same qualities that earn Alice Kramden the same honor. Fans have been saying for decades that The Flintstones is, essentially, a pre-historic, animated reimagining of The Honeymooners — complete with her constant badgering of Fred (most notably played by Alan Reed) for his half-baked schemes.

Claire Huxtable (The Cosby Show)

At the time The Cosby Show was the most popular series on TV in the mid-to-late ‘80s and early ‘90s, the Huxtables were seen as having the ideal family dynamic, with parents Cliff (Bill Cosby) and Claire (Phylicia Rashad) typically knowing the right thing to say to their kids when in need. That being said, the many times Cliff would, instead, resort to facetiousness and tomfoolery was often shut down or rebuffed by Claire as soon as she had the chance.

Penny Hofstadter (The Big Bang Theory)

Between the two main romantic leads of The Big Bang Theory, experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) is clearly the more book-smart one. However, his eventual wife, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), is definitely the one with the street smarts, which she uses to help him realize whenever he may have made a miscalculation.

Molly Flynn (Mike & Molly)

Mike Biggs (Billy Gardell) from Mike & Molly is, just about, one of the smartest, kindest, and most level-headed TV husbands in sitcom history. Of course, that does not mean the Chicago police officer is never prone to a flub, and his wife, Molly (Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy), is always quick to call him out.

Judy Miller (Still Standing)

Bill (Mark Addy) and Judy Miller (Jami Gertz) from CBS’ Still Standing are among the few TV couples who both indulge in crazy schemes, sometimes in collaboration. However, Judy typically only joins in on her husband’s plans in an effort to make them more efficient after pointing out their flaws and absurdities.

Wanda McCullough (The Bernie Mac Show)

On The Bernie Mac Show, when the titular comedian (starring as himself) is made the guardian of his nephew and two nieces, he has no parental instincts to latch onto outside his own industrial strength opinions. Luckily, his wife, Wanda McCullough (Kellita Smith), provided more suitable, nurturing guidance for the children and her boisterous husband in check with her unmatchable sass.

With how many doting and reserved TV wives there have been, it always refreshing to see a strong, independent woman telling her husband like it is.