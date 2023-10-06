Two Episodes Into The Golden Bachelor, I Can’t Get Over How Refreshing Gerry Turner And His Contestants Are

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the October 5 episode of The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Turner and the women on The Golden Bachelor may be in the golden years of their lives, but they have been a breath of fresh air to ABC’s reality dating franchise. After a wholesome series premiere that introduced us to the women on Gerry’s journey with a dance party, plenty of innuendo and even some smooching, we finally got to see him go on dates this week, and he did not disappoint. We are two episodes into this spinoff, and I cannot get over how refreshing this entire cast is. Here are some highlights that stuck out to me:

Gerry Turner’s Interactions With The Women Are So Genuine

After so many seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, there are definitely times when it feels like the leads are just reading from the same script, with all of the standard “for the right reasons” and “I can see myself falling for you” lines. Gerry Turner has none of that stiltedness. He seems so genuinely appreciative of the attention he’s getting from the women.

For instance, his one-on-one date with Theresa Nist got off to a stressful start, when the headlights on Gerry’s car were blinking off and on as he tried to navigate California’s highways in the dark. (Honestly, I don't understand why the crew let him keep driving like that.) Theresa put her hand on his shoulder and told him he was doing a great job, and I swear he nearly cried. Her words meant everything, and he said she instantly calmed him down.

Then on the group date, he was absolutely tickled when Leslie Fhima showed him that she, too, wore hearing aids, calling her reveal “darling.” Honestly, Gerry Turner’s happiness is giving me life.

Conversations About Lost Loved Ones Are Handled With Such Care

That doesn’t mean there aren’t tough conversations. One thing we knew going into The Golden Bachelor was that Gerry Turner and probably a good number of the women have lost their spouses, and the latest episode confirmed that. Gerry and Theresa Nist bonded over feeling lonely and wanting someone to talk to about the sunset, he said. However, Nancy Hulkower possibly had the most emotional moment, after she donned a wedding dress for a group date photo shoot.

The 60-year-old from Virginia was flooded with memories from her own wedding decades earlier, causing her to get emotional. Gerry Turner fully related to how grief can hit you out of nowhere, and I loved that everybody was so open about sharing beautiful memories of their past loves. That really speaks to the firm rule Gerry set for himself ahead of the season.

The Golden Bachelor Contestants Are So Supportive Of Each Other

While the preview for next week’s episode appears to show some jealousy creeping in, there’s been none of that through two episodes. The women living in Bachelor Mansion seem so happy to be there and are genuinely enjoying each other’s company. One woman commented during the group date:

How could Gerry pick? Like, are you kidding? We’re all so much fun.

These women don’t have the same insecurities that some of the younger contestants do on The Bachelor/Bachelorette, and I feel like when the inevitable eliminations come, this cast will have an easier time understanding that it doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with them. I hope these positive vibes really can continue throughout the season.