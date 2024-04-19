Tyler Cameron Took Some Shots At Theresa And Gerry (And His Own Dating Life) After Learning About Golden Bachelor Divorce

While The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist seemed like a match made in heaven, things quickly dissolved between the two newlyweds. After falling in love on the ABC reality series, they tied the knot three months ago but were allegedly living in separate homes. Soon after, it was revealed that Gerry and Theresa had gotten a divorce, with living situations a major cause. Of course, they are not the only ones to break up after meeting on a Bachelor series, and former Bachelor contestant Tyler Cameron took some shots at their relationship and his own dating life.

Cameron appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette in the hopes of catching Hannah Brown’s eyes. He came close, as he was the runner-up. He also had brief relationships with Gigi Hadid, Stassie Karanikolaou, Paige Lorenze, and Kristin Cavallari. But even so, he admitted on Happy Hour on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio that Gerry and Theresa’s short tryst make his own relationships seem like a lifetime:

First of all, they have put a true stain on love in The Bachelor world. I mean, it was the most wholesome three months. They make all of my relationships seem very long. You know what I mean? Golly. I’m a dating expert compared to them.

Even though Cameron hasn’t had the best of luck with relationships, he did point out that his have lasted longer than Gerry and Theresa's. Three months is pretty short, so really, anything going beyond that can be seen as long. However, Cameron does know what they’re going through in a way, regardless of relationship length, and he does have some theories on why it didn’t quite work out:

But also my other theory is my dad, he’s old. He’s set in his ways. He’s single, and he can’t find anyone that wants to deal with the stuff he does, and I’m like, ‘I don’t blame them, Dad.’ But he doesn’t wanna change much, either. And I imagine Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t wanna leave Indiana or his family. And she doesn’t wanna leave, I think she’s in New Jersey, where she wants to live. It’s just two stubborn old people, you know? When you get older, you get more stubborn.

Tyler Cameron, like fellow Bachelor alum Nick Viall, may be taking shots at both his love life and The Golden Bachelor, but he brings up some pretty good points, even if they may be a bit self-deprecating. When you do a show like The Bachelor or its numerous variations, you never know what could happen or what life will be like after the cameras stop rolling.

Meanwhile, Cameron is not the only Bachelor contestant to comment on this recent divorce. A rejected Golden Bachelor contestant did not hold back, saying she “dodged a bullet.” There was no way of knowing how the first season of The Golden Bachelor would go, but it would be interesting to see how a second season goes following all this and if The Golden Bachelorette could also join the mix.

Whatever happens, hopefully, there will be at least a little more communication on either The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, or any other series in the Bachelor universe. With a show like The Golden Bachelor, it really could have gone in any direction, and the divorce was disappointing but not necessarily a surprise.