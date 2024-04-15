Rejected Golden Bachelor Contestant Reacts To The News Gerry Turner Is Already Getting A Divorce (And She Did Not Hold Back)
Everybody's weighing in on the Golden Divorce.
Audiences fell in love with The Golden Bachelor last fall, getting swept up into Gerry Turner’s wholesome journey. We watched him and Theresa Nist fall in love, get engaged and ultimately get married, all in the span of just a few months. That’s all come to an end now, with the couple announcing their impending divorce on Good Morning America last week, and everybody — from the fans to The Bachelor alumni — has an opinion. Now one of the contestants on Turner’s season has spoken out, and she isn’t holding back, saying she thinks she “dodged a bullet.”
Maria Trice didn’t make it past the first night at Bachelor Mansion on The Golden Bachelor, but apparently that was enough time for her to know he was not for her. After hearing that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had decided to dissolve their marriage after just three months, Trice felt her initial impression was confirmed, telling People:
Maria Trice, a health and wellness director who — like Theresa Nist — hails from New Jersey, called Nist “the sweetest” and said she hopes she’s happy. It was clear on just that first night that Nist was more enamored with the 72-year-old widower from Indiana than Trice was. Trice said:
Location seems to have played a big role in the “Golden Divorce,” with Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist continuing to live in separate houses three months into their union — him in Indiana, her in New Jersey. However, much of Bachelor Nation thinks there’s more to the story, and that two people who say they still love each other wouldn’t choose to end their marriage so quickly if that were the only issue.
While Maria Trice said Gerry Turner "seemed to be a nice guy," she pointed out that everyone is on their best behavior at the beginning of a relationship. She said:
With The Golden Bachelor filming over the course of a month and then the couple getting married a month after the finale aired, it’s just simply not a lot of time to get to know someone, Maria Trice said, and she admitted to wondering how the couple would adjust to getting more acquainted in the real world. She continued:
In the end, if it’s not right, it’s not right, and Maria Trice was confident that Theresa Nist can find love again and “she can do it better.” After all, if Nist knows it’s not going to work out in the end, it’s better to just end it now. Trice concluded:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hopefully The Golden Bachelorette will have better luck at forming a lasting love story. That new spinoff is set to air this fall following Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette this summer. Keep your eye on the 2024 TV schedule for those and all of the other premiere dates.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.