Vincent D'Onofrio Opens Up About The Possibility Of Returning To Law & Order Franchise, And I’d Love To See That

Before Vincent D’Onofrio was known as the villainous Wilson Fisk/Kingpin on Marvel’s Daredevil, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, the actor was the one taking down villains as NYPD Detective Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent. D’Onofrio was on the series during its 10-season run, and is among the actors who have appeared in the most Law & Order episodes, with 141 under his belt. After a while away from the franchise, the actor recently discussed the possibility of returning to the long-running set of series, and frankly, I’d love to see it.

Vincent D’Onofrio was asked during a panel at ICCCon in Nashville if there was a chance Robert Goren could come back to the franchise, via ComicBook. Even though he couldn’t give a straight answer, he did express his interest in reprising the role, and he said it was all up to head honcho Dick Wolf:

That's a question for Dick Wolf. But c'mon, what am I, an idiot? It's a great part. He's a great--look, Dick, seven, eight, nine episodes would be great.

Since Criminal Intent ended in 2011, a return is long overdue for any of the characters. If Law & Order can come back after over 10 years and prove to still be a strong series, Criminal Intent, or at least some of the characters, can definitely do the same. The fact that Vincent D’Onofrio is clearly interested in a return shows that it should happen, no matter what way it works out. However, since fans will see fewer of their Law & Order favorites next season due to budget cuts, that may put a damper on any plans, at least for now. However, never say never.

Why Vincent D’Onofrio Returning To Law & Order Is Such A Great Idea

Vincent D'Onofrio returning to Law & Order would be a great way to keep Criminal Intent alive and kicking after it ended 12 years ago, especially since there are still reruns every so often on TV. Fans would also be able to get updates on some of the other members of the Major Case Squad, and find out what they've been up to over the last decade.

It would also be a way to possibly bring back some other characters as well or vice versa. I know I'd love to see the Criminal Intent characters interact with other people from across the L&O franchise. Since D’Onofrio never appeared in a different Law & Order series when the spinoff was airing, fans would be able to get the crossover they’d likely been waiting forever for.

While Daredevil: Born Again has paused production, it will likely start up again following the writers’ strike. So, while D'Onofrio would be down to come back to L&O we'll likely be seeing him back as Kingpin first. As of now, it doesn’t seem like the actor will be coming back to Law & Order, but as long as that interest continues, who knows what could happen later, especially if the fans are interested as well.

