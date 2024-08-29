Watch Out Raygun, It Just Occurred To Me Pommel Horse Wonder Stephen Nedoroscik Will Be Great At Breakdance On DWTS Thanks To His Olympics Specialty

Dancing with the Stars will kick off our fall 2024 TV schedule with new contestants showing off a variety of dances scored by judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. While there are cast rumors of stars like American actor Eric Roberts and The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei joining, the first and only confirmed contestant is Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik . But it looks like viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun will have to watch out as the pommel horse wonder proves himself to be an excellent breakdancer thanks to his Olympics specialty.

Stephen Nedoroscik was a breakout star at this year’s Olympics by winning the first men’s gymnastics bronze in 16 years swinging on the pommel horse. But, Olympics breakdancer Raygun better watch out as Nedoroscik proves on a Good Morning America video that he’s got some breakdancing moves of his own for DWTS thanks to his pommel horse skills:

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Stephen Nedoroscik’s got some breakdancing moves of his own. The first-time Olympic sport involves using your whole body’s flexibility and dynamic movements to defeat your opponent. What impresses me is that he’s revealing his pommel horse skills on the floor without the use of the pommel horse! The bronze medal Olympist is all loosy goosy in front of the cheering Good Morning America audience. Now this makes me want to see him try out some swing dancing during the DWTS competition.

I have a feeling that Stephen Nedoroscik will be a real fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars just like he was at this year’s Olympics. He certainly fits under Jimmy Fallon’s radar for his Top 5 Olympic moments for his epic Team USA performance. However, “The Pommel Horse Guy,” as the internet calls him, has some other quirks that make him lovable to fans. One of the 25-year-old’s trademark moves was taking his glasses off to be a hero on the pommel horse without seeing, leading to the constant Clark Kent comparisons .

The talented athlete also has adorable quirks that can make audiences smile. Not only does he tackle all of his interviews with fun-loving charisma, but he’s got a viral ear tug that was shown on camera during the Olympics that translates as a “hey” to everyone he loves. Isn’t that sweet? I have a feeling Nedoroscik will be a real Dancing with the Stars darling when he makes his debut there.

Before it was announced that Stephen Nedoroscik would even be a Dancing with the Stars contestant, Olympics fans knew that’s where the pommel horse star would head next. Even one fan said they could picture the American gymnast showing his dance stylings on a pommel horse prop or wowing audiences by dancing the samba. Considering other Olympic favorites like Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee have been DWTS contestants before, it makes sense these Olympic athletes head to the dance competition series. After all, the unique gymnastic skills they can do with their bodies can be very useful out on the dance floor.

It looks like Raygun is gonna have some viral competition in terms of stealing the breakdancing spotlight as Stephen Nedoroscik exposed his own pommel horse-like breakdancing skills he’ll bring to the Dancing with the Stars stage. I can’t wait to see his interpretation of various dances on Season 33 coming to ABC on September 17th.