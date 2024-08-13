Why Olympic Gymnastics Fans Think The Pommel Horse Hero Is Headed To Dancing With The Stars

Every four years, the United States comes together to cheer on Team USA as we watch (or, in this year’s case, stream) the Olympics. The Paris 2024 Games were no different. There were a lot of memorable moments this year, like the U.S. women’s rugby team winning their first medal, Simone Biles becoming the most decorated female gymnast, and, of course, the viral pommel horse gymnastics competition that has made Stephen Nedoroscik a household name.

While the Olympics have officially ended, fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to Nedoroscik just yet. His epic performance, which helped the men’s gymnastics team secure a bronze, ending their podium drought, is still going viral on social media. Fans have even started to compare the pommel horse hero to an iconic American Dad character. Thankfully, Nedoroscik might return to our televisions and streaming services soon as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

Die-hard gymnastics fans began speculating about his potential involvement in the season of Dancing With The Stars that will premiere this fall on the 2024 TV schedule after his performance went viral, with people posting things like:

I feel like pommel horse guy is the frontrunner for the Olympian slot on Dancing with the Stars . Who else is in the running? @officialdwts - @TheSeanMarier

I can picture it already: Stephen Nedoroscik dancing the Samba and opening the number by doing flairs on a pommel horse-like prop in front of the judges and a curtain of lights on Dancing with the Stars. - @poorlawyer

I know odds are that Jordan Chiles will be on #DWTS this season, but may a present a dark horse gymnastics alternate: Pommel Horse Guy. #Olympics -@ amystamm14

I’m calling it now…Stephen the Pommel Horse Guy will be on Dancing with the Stars this season -@aimeeb11

While it started as wishful thinking, there’s some pretty convincing evidence suggesting that the pommel horse hero is headed to the dance floor.

Nedoroscik was previously scheduled to appear on Biles’ Gold Over America Tour, as NBC New York reported, which features Olympic gymnasts from around the world showing off their skills to arenas full of fans. However, some fans, like @Gymnastics_Now, noticed that he was recently dropped from the line-up (you can see on Gold Over America's website that he's not listed). So, that might mean his fall schedule is completely clear. Add that to the fact that he’s currently slated to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 13th, and well, it’s all pretty convincing.

On top of that, there’s the fact that the hit dance competition show almost always features an Olympian as a contestant after the games end. It seems unlikely this year will be any different since the Paris Games generated so much enthusiasm from audiences. Unfortunately, the pool of Olympic gymnasts they have to pull from is quite small.

Both Biles and Sunisa Lee have already appeared on Dancing With The Stars after the Rio and Tokyo Games. It’s possible that the show would tap one of the other members of the women’s gymnastics team, like Jordan Chiles. However, with her individual bronze medal currently in contention, it seems unlikely that the UCLA gymnast would want any more attention on her.

While members of the women's gymnastics team have become a staple on the dance competition show in Olympic years, they’ve never had a male gymnast. How fitting would it be, then, for Nedoroscik to end another streak by being the first male gymnast to step out onto the dance floor? If it means we get more of his viral ear-tug moment, then I'm totally on board.

Unfortunately, this is all still speculation as the Season 33 cast of Dancing With the Stars has yet to be announced. If the Pommel Horse Hero isn’t tapped to compete, I’ll be shocked, and if he is there, I’m going to vote like I’ve never voted before.

Dancing With The Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17th on ABC. You can also stream the series with a Disney+ subscription.