Dancing With The Stars Champ Bindi Irwin Shared Heartfelt Reaction To Her Brother's DWTS Announcement, And I Can't Get Over How Old It Made Me Feel

Where has the time gone?

Bindi and Robert Irwin in a side-by-side photo
(Image credit: ABC/Australia Zoo)

It's been a few months since The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei won Dancing with the Stars, and that means it's time to start getting hyped about the next season. While it might feel a bit early for this kind of excitement, I promise it's warranted. That's because it was announced that Robert Irwin will compete on the next season to air on the 2025 TV schedule. Now, to make matters even more exciting, his sister and former DWTS champion, Bindi Irwin, has shared a heartfelt message with her brother that also makes me feel old.

Dancing With the Stars is an excellent reality competition series that shows no matter what line of work you’re in, everyone’s got some pep in their step. Australian conservationist Robert Irwin will be carrying on that DWTS tradition this year and following in the footsteps of his sister, Bindi, who won Season 21. So, naturally, his big sister shared a heartfelt reaction to the news on Instagram, writing:

DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 34 - LET’S GOOOO! Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom. I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved. Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead.

That’s the sweetest post to send to your bro! I already can tell that Bindi Irwin will be one of her brother’s biggest supporters in the crowd, just like he was when she competed in 2015.

It truly doesn’t seem so long ago that Bindi Irwin impressed judges and audiences with her talented footwork. If you can believe it, it was ten years ago during Season 21 that we saw a 17-year-old Bindi and Derek Hough nail the Dirty Dancing dance and her Cha Cha Argentine Tango Fusion dance that made her a champ. The television personality, herself, couldn’t believe it’s been that long either since her win, as she continued to say in her post:

Ps. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I won @dancingwiththestars with the most remarkable human being, @derekhough (swipe to see a video). So excited to be back in the ballroom celebrating my brother. 🎉

Now, I really am starting to feel old. It’s amazing how time can move so fast sometimes. Bindi Irwin’s throwback video showed her and Derek Hough dancing to their winning performance of Timeflies’ “All the Way.” With the dancing duo’s spunk, talent, and undeniable chemistry, I don’t see how they couldn’t have won. I’d like to believe that her brother will show the same enthusiasm and joy with his dancing partner.

Don’t think that Bindi Irwin’s genuine post escaped the eyes of her little brother. Robert Irwin made sure to send his thanks to his loving big sis in an equally sweet comment:

Bindi!!! I’m so excited to follow in your footsteps and embark on this incredible new adventure 🙌🏼

I feel like melting right now at the brotherly love Robert Irwin is sharing with Bindi. He’s lucky to have a big sister who can show him the ropes of how to be a champ like her.

However, Robert's career so far alludes to the idea that he could be quite a natural personality on the dance floor.

Like his late dad, Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin has been a television personality since 2012, showcasing his skills working with animals. He co-hosted Steve Irwin’s Wildlife Warriors in 2012 with his mom and sister, as well as Wild But True on Discovery Kids two years later. The young zookeeper further expanded his hosting experience with his family on Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which is about their dedicated work at the Australian Zoo. Also, like how Steve Irwin created an unforgettable moment on Late Night with Conan O’Brien with a fake alligator, his son did something similar by having Jimmy Fallon cuddle a sloth on The Tonight Show in 2017.

Now that we’ve seen the 21-year-old's talents with many animals and his big on-screen presence, I can’t wait to see him show off his moves on the dance floor.

However, I also can't deny how old I feel now that another Irwin is about to compete on this show a full decade after his sister did it. But, I'll get over that, and you better believe I'll be using my Disney+ subscription to watch Robert Iwin on DWTS this fall.

