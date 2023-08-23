Watch Sam Heughan Struggle With The Men In Kilts Campervan (To Graham McTavish's Delight) In Fun Deleted Scene

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham returned to Starz in the 2023 TV schedule for Season 2, but Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish took their kilts (and their banter) beyond the shores of Scotland this time around. The two Outlander actors are traveling across New Zealand and discovering history that many might not be aware of... and in the deleted scene above from the latest episode, Heughan is also discovering that driving the campervan isn't as straightforward as it seems. For his part, McTavish was enjoying the struggle!

This exclusive Men in Kilts deleted scene was cut from the August 18 episode of Men in Kilts that saw Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish immersing themselves in the rich culture of the Māori, as well as sharing a bit of their own. The episode that aired on Starz (and is available streaming) included some fun campervan moments, including McTavish showing off a semi-Texan accent at the beginning and the two men debating the pros and cons of driving while wearing kilts at the end.

What viewers didn't see in the episode was Sam Heughan fighting with the horn, only to discover that it was an alert to tell him that he was trying to drive with the hand brake on. This isn't quite as educational as what the episode taught about Māori culture, but at least viewers now know that saying "Stop it, stupid campervan!" and smacking the steering wheel will not in fact fix a blaring horn.

In all seriousness, like the photo of Sam Heughan rocking pineapple swim briefs for the show, this clip is another example of how much fun Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are as a duo and how different they are from their Outlander characters of Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie. With McTavish expected to reprise his role as Dougal in the second half of the super-sized Season 7 in 2024, it's possible that we'll get to see them on screen again in the scripted show, depending on whether Outlander just brings Dougal back via flashback.

While Outlander fans won't get any new episodes until the new year, there is still plenty of New Zealand adventure ahead for Heughan and McTavish. Two of the four episodes are left, with the next on August 25 sending the two stars on an immersive food and wine tour of New Zealand local businesses. There will also be some more campervan shenanigans, based on the promo! Take a look:

Keep tuning in to Starz on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET for new episodes of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, ahead of new episodes of Heels. You can also stream the show via the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. If you want to revisit the first season with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish's adventures across Scotland, those eight episodes are available streaming as well!