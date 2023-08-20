Sam Heughan Rocked Pineapple Swim Briefs With His Outlander Co-Star For Men In Kilts, And Fans Can't Stop Commenting

Sam Heughan has great relationships with the cast of Outlander, to the point where he and his former co-star Graham McTavish created a separate series called Men in Kilts, in which the two go on adventures while teaching fans about the history of Scotland. This week that meant Sam donning tight pineapple swim briefs for Season 2. Of course, it’s the type of post fans of Outlander would be very interested in.

Men in Kilts has been airing its second season as part of the 2023 TV schedule , and this time Heughan and McTavish have headed to New Zealand for the new episodes in order to explore their country's history and connections there.As Heughan undressed, he admitted, “We’ve done some, uh, stupid things in the past, but this one might take the biscuit.” As he’s talking, he also undresses to reveal some over-the-top swim bottoms that his co-star does not seem here for.

You know who is here for those swim bottoms? The fans. In fact, they’ve come out in droves on the viral Men in Kilts post. One of the most popular is a gif of Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall pulling up her sunglasses to get a better look. Other fans of the actor thought the moment was funny and very much achieved its goal of getting them to look.

He knows what he is doing. He knows he is responsible for a few sudden heart attacks.Never wanted to be a pineapple more. 🍍

Only Sam could pull that off!!

I'm dying 😂😂😂 A man in a speedo-type thing is always funny but Sam's oblivious attitude combined with that print pattern... I lost it 😂😂😂

“This might take the biscuit.” It sure does!🤣🤣🤣🔥

Even parent network Starz got into the fun, calling Graham’s reaction “priceless.” Other fans seem to think Graham seemingly not knowing the moment was coming on camera was the best part by far.

Graham's reaction is gold

The fact that Graham is speechless is the best part 😂😂😂😂

Graham's reaction 😂

The two actors have made Men in Kilts great thanks to over-the-top costuming bits (I’ve seen Heughan in a sequined robe before) and McTavish’s general reaction of disdain toward his co-star. There’s a clip of the actor telling Outlander’s Jamie star, ‘Yet again I find myself sitting within feet of you.” To which Heughan replied, ‘It’s a very fine space.” Without missing a beat, McTavish responded, ‘It’s quite disturbing.”

The two had this sort of relationship while filming Outlander, and have continued to banter in this way while their newer series has filmed. So, while the pineapple briefs and the banter may not be a “surprise” for the fans who follow both stars, it's certainly part of the reason they tune in.