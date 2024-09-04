An SNL Star Is Joining General Hospital, And I Definitely Didn’t Have This On My Bingo Card

The fall season is just around the corner, which means that a swarm of new and returning shows will soon be hitting the 2024 TV schedule . When it comes to the latter category, Saturday Night Live will be making its way back to NBC for its landmark 50th season. Ahead of that, though, it would seem that one of the sketch comedy series’ cast members is taking on a very different kind of gig. Said series alum is set to join the long-running soap opera General Hospital, and I honestly did not have this on my bingo card.

A number of SNL stars may come to your mind when you consider which star is taking on the General Hospital role. However, I truly believe you’d never guess who the cast member in question is. Believe it or not, Sarah Sherman is the actor who’s making their way to the soap opera institution. She’s set to appear on two episodes of the ABC daytime staple, which are set to air this week. Sherman is actually a longtime fan of the beloved series and, in a statement shared with People , she expressed great enthusiasm over getting to be a part of it:

I had the best time of my life and I couldn’t believe I got to act in a scene with 'TRACY QUARTERMAINE'! I was so nervous about flubbing my lines, because I was surrounded by pros who memorize like a billion pages of dialogue a day. Also I met ‘Sonny Corinthos’ [Maurice Benard] so I can die happy!

On the soap, the 31-year-old comedian plays the role of Ms. Finch, who serves as an etiquette teacher for Rena Sofer’s Lois Cerullo. People also shared an exclusive clip, which shows the instructor employing her methods. The You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah alum does indeed inject some humor into the proceedings. Early on, Finch even critiques Lisa LoCicero’s Olivia for “incorrectly” pronouncing croissant.

Seriously, who would’ve thought that Sarah Sherman would not only end up being a fan of General Hospital but end up appearing on the show as well? I honestly just wouldn’t have pegged the quirky comic for a soap fan. However, people definitely contain multitudes and can have a wide range of personal interests when it comes to their media consumption. If anything, I’m happy that Sherman was able to spread her wings and work on a show she loves so much.

Fans should, of course, also still look forward to seeing her return to Studio 8H for the anniversary season of SNL. The producers behind the show (which turns 50 alongside Jimmy Fallon ) are apparently looking to celebrate its milestone in tremendous fashion. As part of that, a number of major stars will be showing up to help commemorate the occasion. Saturday Night Live legend Molly Shannon made note of big names popping in, and she sounds excited.

It’s likely that Sarah Sherman (whose response to SNL “hot women” debate went viral) will factor into the season in a major way alongside many of her co-stars. You should probably expect her to bring her A-game when she returns to the hallowed stage. At the same time, I’ll also be wondering whether she might find her way back to GH for additional installments.

Check out the comedian on General Hospital when her two episodes air on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, and you can also stream the episodes afterwards with a Hulu subscription . Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live Season 50 premieres on NBC on September 28.