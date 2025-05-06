Halle Berry Nearly Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction Every Time She Walked At The Met Gala, But Her Dress Designer Spoke Out About Why They Went There With The Theme

News
By published

She did it right!

Halle Berry at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images))

While there are several yearly events that have style watchers keeping their eyes peeled for celebrities wearing their best and most creative ‘fits, very few cause famous folk to step out quite like they do for the Met Gala. This year’s event was no different, as everyone who walked the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala delivered some jaw-dropping looks. For Halle Berry’s appearance at the annual soirée, she dealt with near-wardrobe malfunctions at every turn, but the designer behind her gown has explained why they went there.

What Did Halle Berry Wear To The Met Gala And How Did It Fit The Night’s Theme?

Never Let Go star Halle Berry has been rocking red carpets for a long time now, and she has absolutely never disappointed. The Oscar winner has done everything from give us sophisticated sheer looks before they were cool, to a glorious and incredible mirrored gown at this year’s Academy Awards and a shimmery gold halter gown, so we all know that she’ll bring it every time. Let’s take a look at what the one-time Bond girl wore to the most recent Met Gala, shall we?

Halle Berry at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images))

Oh, my! Obviously, if you pay attention to the Moonfall actress, fashion and/or the Met Gala, you were not expecting to see her in anything resembling a burlap sack for this occasion, but still…DAAAAYYYYYUUUUMMMMMMM!

As you can see, this gown’s “stripes” are made up of sheer panels which alternate with bead-covered fabric, with those beads, seemingly, being the only thing that stands between Berry’s…berries, and the outside world. She also donned a cropped tuxedo jacket for her arrival, but that did nothing to add coverage for the badass John Wick: Chapter 3 star.

Fashion designer LaQuan Smith spoke to Vogue about why they chose to go so daring in interpreting this year’s Met Gala theme, which was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and specifically a tribute to “Black dandyism,” and said:

It captures the theme’s message of self-expression and being bold in the way that you look and dress. The dress’s details showcase the ethos of the theme: exaggerated lines, luxurious fabrics, and sheer boldness.

“Sheer boldness” is right. As noted, Berry has rocked sheer and barely-there looks many times before, but this amazing dress kinda takes the maybe-you-can-see-sumthin’-sumthin’ cake. One wrong move and everything is briefly on display, but considering how she’s become known for owning her sexuality as she ages, I doubt she would have been even remotely embarrassed by such a slip.

The ultra-exclusive Met Gala brings out massive stars every single year, with the recent edition seeing celebs like a white suit-clad Zendaya peep Diana Ross’ red carpet walk and a juicy Rihanna/Kardashian/Jenner rumor squashed, but Berry really pulled out all the stops so that we’ll be talking about her look for a long time to come.

TOPICS
Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

How Brad Pitt Is Allegedly Trying To One-Up ‘Old Pal’ Leonardo DiCaprio With His New Movie

I Know It's 45 Years Old, But Can We Please Talk About How Rad The 1980 Movie Flash Gordon Is?

'It's Really Reassuring To Know You're Not Embarrassing Iron Man.' Ironheart's Star Opens Up About Getting Robert Downey Jr's Stamp Of Approval As Filming Wrapped
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Downey Jr. stands smiling with his head cocked to the side in Spider-Man: Homecoming, pictured next to Dominique Thorne smiling with her head slightly bowed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
'It's Really Reassuring To Know You're Not Embarrassing Iron Man.' Ironheart's Star Opens Up About Getting Robert Downey Jr's Stamp Of Approval As Filming Wrapped
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt
How Brad Pitt Is Allegedly Trying To One-Up ‘Old Pal’ Leonardo DiCaprio With His New Movie
Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea on The White Lotus Season 3 finale.
The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood Was Asked About Possible SNL Appearance After Parody Sketch Controversy, And I Hope Lorne Michaels Is Listening
Ellie standing in Seattle looking out at TV station in The Last of Us Season 2 &quot;Day One&quot;
There Has Been A Lot Of Debate About Gendered Emmy Categories, But I Love How Bella Ramsey Tackled The Subject
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
My Favorite Thing About The Met Gala Was Zendaya Totally Peeping On Diana Ross’ Carpet Walk
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
‘Hopefully It Doesn’t Feel Sweaty.’ Someone Asked Thunderbolts* Director How He Felt About How Marvel Handled The Title Change, And He Did Not Hold Back
The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning cast
'There's Always A Sense Of Danger' Mission: Impossible Shot Some Tom Cruise Scenes Underwater, And Of Course The BTS Footage Goes Hard
The Hogwarts Express from Harry Potter
J.K Rowling Confirmed She’s Open To Harry Potter Casting People With Different Political Views Than Her, But How Does HBO Feel About Working With The Author?
Side by side of Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House and Full House.
Fuller House Gave Jodie Sweetin ‘A Whole New Appreciation’ For Growing Up On Full House, And I Love How Thoughtful Her Take Is
James Marsden as Lon in The Notebook.
The Notebook Fans Have Complained About Allie Ending Up With Noah For Years. Someone Finally Asked James Marsden (And I Second That)