Halle Berry Nearly Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction Every Time She Walked At The Met Gala, But Her Dress Designer Spoke Out About Why They Went There With The Theme
She did it right!
While there are several yearly events that have style watchers keeping their eyes peeled for celebrities wearing their best and most creative ‘fits, very few cause famous folk to step out quite like they do for the Met Gala. This year’s event was no different, as everyone who walked the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala delivered some jaw-dropping looks. For Halle Berry’s appearance at the annual soirée, she dealt with near-wardrobe malfunctions at every turn, but the designer behind her gown has explained why they went there.
What Did Halle Berry Wear To The Met Gala And How Did It Fit The Night’s Theme?
Never Let Go star Halle Berry has been rocking red carpets for a long time now, and she has absolutely never disappointed. The Oscar winner has done everything from give us sophisticated sheer looks before they were cool, to a glorious and incredible mirrored gown at this year’s Academy Awards and a shimmery gold halter gown, so we all know that she’ll bring it every time. Let’s take a look at what the one-time Bond girl wore to the most recent Met Gala, shall we?
Oh, my! Obviously, if you pay attention to the Moonfall actress, fashion and/or the Met Gala, you were not expecting to see her in anything resembling a burlap sack for this occasion, but still…DAAAAYYYYYUUUUMMMMMMM!
As you can see, this gown’s “stripes” are made up of sheer panels which alternate with bead-covered fabric, with those beads, seemingly, being the only thing that stands between Berry’s…berries, and the outside world. She also donned a cropped tuxedo jacket for her arrival, but that did nothing to add coverage for the badass John Wick: Chapter 3 star.
Fashion designer LaQuan Smith spoke to Vogue about why they chose to go so daring in interpreting this year’s Met Gala theme, which was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and specifically a tribute to “Black dandyism,” and said:
“Sheer boldness” is right. As noted, Berry has rocked sheer and barely-there looks many times before, but this amazing dress kinda takes the maybe-you-can-see-sumthin’-sumthin’ cake. One wrong move and everything is briefly on display, but considering how she’s become known for owning her sexuality as she ages, I doubt she would have been even remotely embarrassed by such a slip.
The ultra-exclusive Met Gala brings out massive stars every single year, with the recent edition seeing celebs like a white suit-clad Zendaya peep Diana Ross’ red carpet walk and a juicy Rihanna/Kardashian/Jenner rumor squashed, but Berry really pulled out all the stops so that we’ll be talking about her look for a long time to come.
