What Is Trevor Noah Doing Now That His Run On The Daily Show Ended?

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been almost a year since Trevor Noah announced his exit from The Daily Show. The comedian hosted the satirical talk show for seven years and officially departed his post in December 2022. In recent months, the political and social commentary-fueled talk show has been trying to find a new permanent host and has been utilizing a number of guest hosts. All the while, Noah has been pursuing other endeavors. And based on his exploits, one gets the feeling that he doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon.

What Trevor Noah Said About His Future When He Departed The Daily Show

When Trevor Noah made his exit announcement, he expressed interest in touring again as a stand-up comedian. Due to his obligations to the show, he hadn’t really had time to focus on his comedy. So just a month after leaving The Daily Show, Noah hit the road on his Off the Record Tour. When initially discussing his post-talk show intentions, the star said the following:

I’m so excited to do everything. I didn’t get to travel as much, doing stand-up [comedy] around the world. I’m excited to do that. I used to go to a country, and I would be there for weeks on end. I would learn the parts of the language, I would learn about the culture, I would do a show based around it. I’m going to get back to doing that. Producing, you know? Just working behind the camera. Working on different ideas, you know? Going back home, spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything is what I’m gonna be doing.

As mentioned above, the Coming 2 America alum also wanted to spend more time with his family in South Africa. He mentioned that he wanted to produce and operate behind the camera and was “working on different ideas.” It sounded like he had a lot planned prior to his exit. It would now seem nearly a year later, that his dreams are mostly coming true, as he's been quite productive.

What Trevor Noah Is Up To Now

At present, the former host is continuing to tour. According to StubHub, he has dates lined up in South Africa, India, Dubai, the US, and the UK through April, with several of them rescheduled from earlier this year. People also exclusively shared the cover for the star's upcoming book, Into the Uncut Grass. It’s described as a “moving modern fable” that's for readers of all ages. It is set to release in bookstores on Halloween.

As if a book and a tour weren’t enough, Trevor Noah is still involved in the TV business as well. E! News reported back in May that he's executive-producing a U.S. version of the British late-night series, Mock the Week, for Amazon Freevee. The series will reportedly include stand-up comedy, panels, improvised games, and more. It will also feature two teams of comedians going head-to-head while discussing news, pop culture, and world events. As of now, updates on the program have been scarce and, given on that fun description, one would hope that the show arrives sooner rather than later.

It’s been weird watching the Comedy Central talk show without Trevor Noah, and one hopes The Daily Show will find someone to take over on a full-time basis soon. It seems Hasan Minhaj may be in the running, along with a few other pretty good choices. All the while, I'm glad to see Noah is still thriving and doing what he aimed to do. It wouldn’t be surprising if more were to come from him in the future, so fans may want to keep their eyes peeled for developments on that end.

Those missing his stint on The Daily Show, however can stream past episodes using a Paramount+ subscription.