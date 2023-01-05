Following Trevor Noah's Exit, The Daily Show's First Guest Hosting Lineup Has Been Unveiled

On December 8, 2022, The Daily Show hit the end of another era, with host Trevor Noah, who replaced Jon Stewart, leaving the show after seven seasons. Noah will now be spending more time traveling for both pleasure and to do stand-up comedy, but as far as The Daily Show is concerned, it was announced a few days ahead of the comedian’s exit that numerous celebrities will be filling as guest hosts for the foreseeable future. Cut to the beginning of 2023, it’s been announced who will be kicking off this portion of the Comedy Central series’ run.

As had previously been shared, Leslie Jones will be The Daily Show’s first guest host post-Trevor Noah, with her time behind the desk lasting from January 17-19. After that, Wanda Sykes will take over from January 23-26, followed by D.L. Hughley from January 30-February 2, Chelsea Handler from February 6-9, and then Sarah Silverman from February 13-16. But these five celebrities are just the opening salvo of guest hosts, with others on the way including Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans, though no dates for them have been announced yet. Of these individuals, Minhaj is the only one with past Daily Show experience, having previously worked as a correspondent from 2014-2018.

So we now have mid-January-mid February covered on The Daily Show, and with those additional celebrities, that should take us around mid-late March. However, Chris McCarthy, president of Comedy Central and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, previously said that this guest host rotation would unfold until sometime in June. So along with current Daily Show correspondents and contributors, like Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan, set to also get guest hosting turns, you can count on more celebrities being announced for that position in the coming months. As McCarthy put it, this period is being used to “really experiment and try different things.”

After that, The Daily Show will go on break until September, when it will “relaunch” with the new permanent host. That being said, Chris McCarthy and The Daily Show showrunner Jen Flanz have said that they’re exploring the possibility of transitioning the series to having multiple anchors/hosts, so it’s entirely possible that the show could end up looking a lot different come this fall. What’s important to remember at the moment, though, is that just because someone is guest hosing The Daily Show doesn’t mean you should consider this their audition to keep the job. This is simply an opportunity to try their hand at hosting this popular cable series in the middle of their other gigs and obligations.

