'Get Your S--t Together': Wheel Of Fortune Ripped By Fans For Second Time In A Week For Botching Bonus Round Category

Though it has long been one of the best game shows of all time , Wheel of Fortune isn’t always a perfectly crafted challenge, and viewers are pretty quick to speak out on social media whenever they feel the show screwed players out of money, as well as whenever contestants take ridiculous guesses . (Of course, fans get things wrong, too .) Now, WoF is being knocked for arguably miscategorizing a Bonus Round puzzle and possibly ruining one woman’s chances of winning $100,000.

What’s more, this is the second time in a single week that it’s happened. And it’s the exact same issue. Take a look at the Bonus Round video below to see what I mean.

I’m not at all surprised that Laura was unable to come up with “Gravel Walkway” as the answer to that one, since presumably no one would think of any kind of walkway when asked, “What’s a place you can go to, or just one that exists?” Even if the stipulations were specified further, “What’s a place you could go where gravel is a main component?” Stumped as shit, I'd be.

And whoever’s out there claiming they would have guessed “Gravel Walkway” correctly based just on the letters Laura had, then I guess I’d like to buy up all the ocean-front property and flying pigs you have for sale.

That sentiment was shared by several fans who chimed in on X and YouTube, amidst a larger groundswell of commenters sympathizing with the contestant and the lack of available letters. But while that can’t really be blamed on her, the “Place” categorization could certainly be blamed on the show’s creative team.

A 'gravel walkway' is a thing, not a place. Get your shit together @WheelofFortune ! #wheeloffortune - @QueenSmashley

Is a gravel walkway a place? #wheel #wheeloffortune - @Prezly13

I’ve got beef with whoever makes the final puzzles on #WheelofFortune. I’d consider gravel walkway to be a ‘thing’ and not a place. The answers have been whack this week. - @nikkifhall

“Gravel Walkway” is a thing…not a place. #horsesass #wheeloffortune - @Bogdewic

Just a friendly reminder that #WheelOfFortune likes to add adjectives to trick their contestants in the bonus round for added difficulty.For example, GRAVEL WALKWAY on last night's show. "WALKWAY" is the place, but Gravel is the adjective that describes the place, the walkway. - @CDixieee

That's the 2nd time in about a week they have listed the bonus puzzle as a "Place" and it's really more of a "Thing". Probably using the same puzzle for both categories. - @roxiejacobsen2060 (YouTube)

I gotta say I’m always a little confused whenever Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube and social channels share videos of unsuccessful bonus rounds. Nobody likes a bummer like that, but I guess the internet is a breeding ground for schadenfreude in all respects, since those posts tend to spark critical comments.

But even if one would give the show enough benefit of the doubt to think that a gravel walkway counts as a place, it would be a far bigger effort to extend that benefit considering just a few days prior, Wheel of Fortune's Bonus Round served up "BUMPY PATH" under the Place category. WTF, for real. Bumpy paths and gravel walkways are two sides of the same misrepresented coin.

Who comes up with these puzzles? Since when is “Bumpy path” a place? #wheeloffortune - @ArmandfrmPhilly

bumpy path is NOT a place #wheeloffortune - @saintannic

The only time either of those should be considered a place is something horrifying happened right in the middle of the walkway/path. "Where did the victim's face melt off of his skull? The bumpy path, you say?" But that's it.

Hopefully the show doesn't pull a Grade F hat trick by trying to use "Stubbly Avenue" or "Rocktified Roadside" as places in any future episodes. While waiting for new episodes, head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are popping up soon.