When Matlock Will Return With New Episodes After Midseason Break, And What I Want To See The Most

We’re only starting our rounds on the 2025 TV schedule , but I already have some bad news for those of you who are watching CBS’ hit drama Matlock . Sadly, we’ve still got a bit of a wait until the first case of the year sees Kathy Bates’ legal double agent making her way back to our screens. However, we do know when we’ll be back in the offices of Jacobson & Moore, and with that news comes some hopes that I think other fans will share in their hearts while we wait.

When Matlock Will Return In 2025

The first episode after Matlock’s 2024 fall finale is set to air on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Scheduled in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot, Episode 1x09 – “Friends” – will hopefully give us a little more information on that surprising cliffhanger that saw Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) confront Julian (Jason Ritter) on that bombshell revelation he made in Episode 1x08. As for “Friends," here’s what the official synopsis tells us about what to expect:

Matty helps Olympia take on Elijah’s cousin’s wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught.

So just by the episode title and the fact that Matty’s post-Welbrexa career worries aren’t separating her from her boss any time soon, I have a feeling that Matlock might be making a pretty huge turn on the personal front. Olympia’s early season sympathy angle is starting to pay off, and I think we might finally see the ladies becoming friends.

That’s also what’s probably making husband/accomplice Edwin (Sam Anderson) so nervous. New friends mean new stories to go with old lies that weren’t meant to hold up under intense scrutiny. And if you thought Kathy Bates’ Matlock Christmas performance was award-worthy, I could only imagine what sort of firepower she and Skye P. Marshall would put into a potential scene where Olympia learns the truth about Matty’s actual game.

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

What I Want To See The Most In Matlock's 2025 Return

While these gaps in between episodes are absolute crushers, there are silver linings each time they happen. Not only is there more time for new Matlock viewers to catch up on what they may have missed, but there’s more time for me to try and decide what I want to see happen next. And “Friends” seems to be starting off the year off right for Ms. Kingston’s double life.

Obviously the potential friendship between Maddy and Olympia is something I’m excited to see in the works. Also, I really need to know what’s happened to Billy (David Del Rio) after his crushing proposal rejection in Episode 1x07. And of course, I want to learn more about the seemingly “dead ended” Welbrexa email that had Madeline Kingston discovering Julian’s affair… and the photo of a mysterious woman that doesn’t sound like a big deal at the moment.

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

That reveal sounds like a conundrum hiding in plain sight, as Matlock isn’t the sort of series to leave breadcrumbs for no reason. My patience will be tested between now and the end of the month when the next episode premieres on CBS on Thursday, January 30th, at 9 p.m. ET.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors