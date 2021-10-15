When The Wonder Years' Dulé Hill Truly Felt Connected To His Reboot Character
By Megan Behnke
We're in the Wonder Years.
Beloved late ‘80s-early ‘90s coming-of-age dramedy The Wonder Years is the latest series to be rebooted. This time around it centers on a Black middle-class family in Alabama in the late 1960s. Emmy-nominated actor and The West Wing star Dulé Hill portrays Bill Williams, father to main character Dean, played by Elisha Williams. His musical roots and heartfelt scenes have already made him a big winner, and now Hill is sharing when he truly felt connected to his character.
Bill Williams is known as a “cool dad” with his quick quips, and critics have been praising Dulé Hill for his raw talent in his emotional scenes. When asked how he knew he was right for the role, Hill told TV Guide just when he felt connected to Bill and why it was so important for him to be part of this reboot:
Dulé Hill went on to share that he realized the role would be perfect for him when he was able to embody the "rhythm" and "flavor" and "swag" of a musician, with his own history as a tap dancer and growing up around jazz artists. He was inspired by how those "jazz cats" would "move through life." He explained further about when it came to actually feeling fully connected to Bill, and it has to do with The Wonder Years showrunner Saladin K. Patterson:
If it works, it works! I guess sometimes you just need to really figure out what makes makes your character tick to make your character feel multidimensional. Dulé Hill has been bringing such emotion and comedy to Bill Williams already after just four episodes, and it's probably safe that say that his performance is only going to get better as he settles into the role. After all, it can't be easy being on the reboot of such a popular and loved series.
The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC!
