I Love Queen Latifah On The Voice, And It’s Not Just Her Music That’s Winning Artists Over

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the fourth night of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 30, which aired September 28. Episodes are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.

Ever since Queen Latifah was announced as one of the new coaches of The Voice ahead of Season 30’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, I’ve been excited to see how she’d use her years of experience to guide up-and-coming musicians. She definitely hasn’t disappointed, and her success continued on Night 4 of the Blind Auditions. To my surprise (and amusement), however, it wasn’t her talent and background alone that caught singers’ attention — it was that gorgeous silk press.

I’m not sure what’s happening on The Voice this season, but the premiere saw Kelly Clarkson taking out a hair extension and literally offering it to one of the artists. Now it’s Queen Latifah whose hair is making magic happen. When 31-year-old Chari took the stage for the final audition of the night, her cover of Oleta Adams’ “Get Here” turned all four coaches’ chairs pretty quickly. After they pleaded their cases, it was Team Queen who claimed the artist. When asked why, Chari said:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Adam had a really good argument. He was tugging at my heart strings. But it’s just something about Queen Latifah and that silk press. I could not say no to that silk press.

It really did feel like Adam Levine might be able to pull Chari, especially after he brought up the fact that he won Season 29 with Alexia Jayy, whose style seems similar to the Season 30 artist. Queen Latifah offered a strong argument for herself, though, weaving medical terms into her pitch that spoke to the artist’s day job as a surgical technologist. Check it out below:

All Four Coaches Turn for Chari’s INCREDIBLE Cover of "Get Here" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC - YouTube Watch On

It was a solid pitch, and honestly, with the way Queen Latifah smiles so warmly at the artists, I’m not actually sure how she ever gets beat. But it was that hair that apparently did the trick. And here’s the thing — Chari wasn’t the first Season 30 hopeful to mention that flawless silk press.

Earlier in the episode, Serrin Joy took on a beast of a song, covering Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You.” Unfortunately no one turned for the 24-year-old, but she still shared a meaningful moment with The Voice royalty, as she and Queen Latifah had this exchange:

Queen: Serrin, girl, you are beautiful. Did you steal my hairstylist, because…

Serrin, girl, you are beautiful. Did you steal my hairstylist, because… Serrin: You know, I need to know who your hairstylist is, because the silk press is always…

You know, I need to know who your hairstylist is, because the silk press is always… Queen: Umm, ‘cause your silk press is silk pressin’ too. I just want to say I see you, babe.

Between Kelly Clarkson’s hair extensions, Queen Latifah’s silk press and Riley Green’s mustache (which has also come up multiple times this season so far), Season 30 is involving a lot of hair play. I’m not sure that bodes very well for Adam Levine.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll have to see if this theme continues when Blind Auditions pick back up at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, October 5, on NBC.