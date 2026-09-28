The Internet Can't Get Over Tom Cruise Checking On Staffer He Thought Was Melting Down (When She's Just Doomscrolling)

I’m sure this is pretty common, but I’ve definitely found myself in the situation where I’m trying to steal a quiet moment for myself to do absolutely nothing of importance, only to be caught red-handed watching videos on my phone. However, exactly zero times has this moment involved Tom Cruise or any other brand of A-list celebrity. The star of the upcoming dark comedy Digger has gone viral after a video showed him checking on a woman who was actually just doomscrolling.

Tom Cruise seems to be everywhere these days, from sitting with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game to promoting his new film Digger, which hits the 2026 movie calendar this week. He also turned up on a security video, where the actor is seen walking past a woman who was crouched down in what looked like a storage room and then turning back to see if she is OK. The clip is making its rounds on the Internet:

when tom cruise thinks you’re in distress so he checks on you but you were just doom scrolling and got the surprise of a lifetime 😂 TikTok @ klementina_|le pic.twitter.com/yjE1kcc5VgSeptember 27, 2026

Many fans loved that someone as famous as Tom Cruise would take the time to check on a complete stranger — even though it turned out the staffer wasn’t actually in any distress. The two seem to clear up the confusion, and then Cruise offers a fist-bump before flashing that million-dollar smile and rejoining his team. Comments on the X (Twitter) video included

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I love this because not one person can call it performative. Just a kind man checking on another human. ❤️ – weetrina

❤️ – weetrina TOM Cruise saw a potential hostage situation and immediately initiated the rescue protocol. – Wesley14F

– Wesley14F And what did it cost him? 10 seconds of his life, yet he gave her something that could just lift her up in a moment she needed it most. – DestinLabs

Some people questioned the timing of such a good PR video coming out days before a big movie release (you can’t fault a healthy dose of skepticism in today’s digital world), but a lot of people were quick to share their own stories of positive interactions with Tom Cruise. MaratheParth wrote:

Both days I worked on set with him, he introduced himself, shook every crew member's hand, and thanked everyone for their work. He spent five minutes talking to me about my recent engagement.

A couple of other alleged crew members from the Top Gun star’s movies also spoke out, cosigning what others were saying. Some Instagram comments included:

He did the same thing to me on set! Hahaha I was working in front of the camera and just thought it was some grip trying to get my attention and then finally after several attempts I turned around and realized oh snap tom was trying to get my attention 😂😂 – Camayla2018

😂😂 – Camayla2018 I worked with him on Minority Report and can confirm he’s a very attentive guy and was great to the entire crew. – herrhonaker

I love hearing when celebrities are decent to the crew and other noncelebrities around them. We’ve definitely heard great things from within Hollywood, like that famous coconut cake list he has and the birthday tradition he has with Dakota Fanning (his on-screen daughter in War of the Worlds). Rosie O’Donnell has said Tom Cruise always remembers her birthday, and he apparently allowed Millie Bobby Brown to fly his helicopter.

Now it’s great to see that signature kindness caught on camera and confirmed through fans like X user missiontoaccept, who said of the viral video:

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Looks like he's wanted to make sure this person was okay and I totally believe that because he made sure I was fine at the MI premiere while I was being crushed/bumped in the head by the people behind me

Fans will be able to see Tom Cruise being probably not-so-nice as Digger Rockwell in Digger when his new film hits the big screen on Friday, October 2.