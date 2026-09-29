Charles Barkley Shares More Thoughts On Retiring From Inside The NBA, And I’m Starting To Believe He’ll Do It This Time
Anyone else getting a bit nervous?
Charles Barkley’s TV career has been heavily discussed as of late, and that’s all due to comments shared by the former athlete himself. Weeks ago, Barkley made headlines when he declared that he would retire from Inside the NBA at the end of the show’s upcoming season. Not only that, but he also claimed long-time co-host Ernie Johnson would be exiting the show with him. Of course, this isn’t the first time Barkley has talked about putting down the mic but, after his latest comments on retirement, I’m starting to believe him this time.
There are still a few months before Inside makes its return to ESPN and, in the meantime, Barkley’s been keeping busy. Yet that apparently hasn’t stopped him from discussing his work and plans for the future. Before Auburn basketball's annual Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Tournament, the former NBA MVP spoke with the Montgomery Advertiser. When Barkley was asked if he still intended to retire in 2027, he doubled down on his intention to do so. As for his feelings about that, he said:
Fans may remember that back in 2024, Barkley announced his intention to retire from broadcasting after the 2024-2025 NBA season. However, he eventually walked back that retirement talk and opted to renew his contract with TNT Sports. While I was in my feelings when that announcement was made a few years back, a part of me wasn’t completely convinced that “Sir Charles” would call it a career. Now, I’m starting to feel like the beloved media personality is serious, though.
What’s starting to convince me of the legitimacy of this retirement talk is the sense of finality with which Barkley speaks. Not only that but, unlike the last time, the former Philadelphia 76er is also talking about stepping away from public life in general. When people start speaking like that, it tends to indicate that a person is truly ready to step away from the spotlight. As for why Barkley chose to stay longer, he’s since explained that he did so to save jobs and that Johnson convinced him to do so. He doubled down on that, saying:
Excuse me for a second, I’m just going to grab a few tissues. But, in all seriousness, having watched Barkley’s antics on Inside for years now, the notion of him stepping away after 27 years is very bittersweet. That’ll also be tougher if Ernie Johnson does indeed retire with Barkley though, per a report, Johnson has yet to make a decision. In the event that the two of them do ride off into the sunset together, I’d be curious as to who might be brought in to join Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal in to take their places.
Although I’m uneasy about the notion of Charles Barkley retiring, I’m hoping he will indeed get a fitting send-off if he goes through with it this time around. Keep an eye out for updates on when Inside the NBA will make its return to the 2026 TV schedule.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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