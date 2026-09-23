There's One Celebrity Traitor Contestant I'm Already Nervous The Housewives Will Target

After just a few years on the air, The Traitors has become one of the most popular reality competition shows on the air. The series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has become an Emmy-winning sensation, and fans are hyped after learning about Season 6's star-studded cast. I can't wait to see so many of my favorite reality stars in the castle, but I'm worried that Casey Wilson might get targeted by the various Real Housewives on the cast.

Wilson is an accomplished actress/writer/comedian who fans might know from her work on Saturday Night Live, Happy Endings, and The Great American Baking Show. She's also got a wildly popular Real Housewives podcast called Bitch Sesh, which she and co-host Danielle Schneider have made into a podcast network called Casey and Danielle's Garbage World. Casey's spent years hilariously poking fun at (and worshipping) the Housewives, but I'm scared that those on her Traitors cast might try to get her voted out and/or murdered early in her run on the competition series.

I'm Scared Gizelle Bryant Is Going To Target Casey Wilson

I'm a hardcore Bitch Sesh fan. In fact, it's the reason why I went from a casual Housewives fan to someone who watches every single city as it airs. After all, I want to be able to understand the references and jokes that Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider make every week. On the pod, the hosts constantly say they don't want to "fly too close to the sun," aka have IRL interactions with the Bravolebrities. But that's exactly what Casey is going to have to do in host Alan Cumming's castle.

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There are three Real Housewives on the cast: Salt Lake City's Bronwyn Newport, Atlanta icon Cynthia Bailey, and Potomac's Gizelle Bryant. I have to admit that it's the latter reality TV that seems the most likely to try and get Casey Wilson out of the castle. We've seen how Gizelle can bully her castmates, and if she's heard some of the things said about her on Bitch Sesh, it would be on brand for her to try and get the actress/comedian/podcaster out.

(Image credit: Bravo)

The Real Housewives have been gaining more power on The Traitors recently, after being targeted early in the first few seasons. Only time will tell how the trio of new ones will perform on the upcoming season, but I really hope that Casey doesn't end up getting targeted by them. As a fan of Bitch Sesh I know how much she loves games IRL, and I really want to see her make it deep into the game. Who knows? Maybe her love for the Housewives will actually endear her to them, and they'll form an alliance. I'm going to keep my fingers crossed knowing she's in Scotland filming as we speak.

The Traitors typically airs its celebrity seasons in February, but that hasn't been confirmed yet. For now, fans can watch episodes of New Blood Thursdays on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule.